La Jolla Fertility Center Proves IVF Pregnancies are Safer and Successful with Single Embryo Transfer

Transferring multiple embryos often results in patients giving birth to twins or triplets, which can lead to life-threatening medical complications. Transferring a single embryo reduces the developmental delays and health risks that can be associated with twin births

"We're thrilled to offer patients outstanding success rates," says Reproductive Partners Medical Director Dr. Gabriel Garzo. "Our fertility experts can transfer only one embryo and still offer delivery rates similar to multiple embryo transfer. Single embryo transfer results in safer pregnancies and healthier babies."

Dr. Garzo makes an irrefutable case for single embryo transfer in a recent article he authored in Fertility & Sterility, a prestigious international journal focused on reproductive medicine. Read the article at: https://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com/article.

Reproductive Partners Fertility Center - San Diego has been performing single embryo transfers for years and has one of the lowest rates of multiple pregnancy and one of the highest implantation rates (percentage of embryos transferred resulting in implantation) in the country. The average national implantation rate is 35.8%, Reproductive Partners' rate is 58.1%.

In 2015, the last published year, the La Jolla-based center had a 3.4% rate of twins per live birth, which was well below the national average of 19.4%, with no triplets or higher order multiple pregnancies.

IVF twins are often born prematurely and are at increased risk for low birth weight, mortality, long-term illness and adverse neurodevelopment outcomes. Mothers of twins can develop heart problems, diabetes, hypertension and preeclampsia.

To maximize the success of transferring only one embryo, physicians and researchers at Reproductive Partners often perform genetic testing to identify and select a healthy embryo for the procedure. Remaining frozen embryos are ready to be used when the patient decides to have another child.

Reproductive Partners Fertility Center - San Diego is a center of excellence for In Vitro Fertilization. Its team of respected physicians, nurses, embryologists and staff are dedicated to helping couples achieve their dreams of starting and expanding their families. Visit us on the web at https://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com.

CONTACT: Dionne Mameshin

PHONE: (858) 552-9177

E-MAIL: Dionne.Mameshin@integramed.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-jolla-fertility-center-proves-ivf-pregnancies-are-safer-and-successful-with-single-embryo-transfer-300650005.html

SOURCE Reproductive Partners Fertility Center

Related Links

http://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com

