La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Offers 'Hottest Thing in Muscle-Sculpting' Technology

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With his recent launch of a brand-new industry-changing muscle-sculpting device, La Jolla, Calif., plastic surgeon Dr. Reza Sadrian has again raised the bar in the cosmetic surgery industry.

Cutera Cutera

The device, truSculpt Flex by Cutera, is called "the hottest thing in muscle sculpting" since it was launched in July. TruSculpt uses multi-directional stimulation to simultaneously target up to eight areas of the body using three treatment-mode options (prep mode, tone mode and sculpt mode), replicating a strenuous workout. One 45-minute session is equal to about 25,000 crunches, says Dr. Sadrian, and patients usually begin to see results in a few weeks.

Dr. Sadrian, the noted "King of the Mommy Makeover" and a leader in the artistry of CoolSculpting, is the first plastic surgeon locally to offer truSculpting at his Sadrian Plastic Surgery center.

He says the treatments are not only popular with hardcore athletes and celebrities, but are rapidly attracting patients of all ages and fitness levels.

"We have people who are already in excellent physical shape who may just want to tone up in certain areas. We have older patients, and we have people who need to be rehabilitated; they can do this while lying on their back and stimulate the muscles without overdoing it," Dr. Sadrian said.

Kevin Boyd, of Cutera, the maker of truSculpt Flex, says, "This is the hottest thing in muscle sculpting. This is something that the average person can do, but we're also getting Olympic-level athletes on board. You can do your workout, jump on this machine for 20-30 minutes and replace a second workout. They're excited to jump on this wave — it's a total body contouring solution."

The high-tech device induces muscle contractions that simulate a thorough workout of the abs, legs and buttocks. The procedure is completely safe, says Dr. Sadrian, because it doesn't allow muscles to get overworked and damaged. Dr. Sadrian says his patients are comfortable and pain-free during treatments.

Sadrian Plastic Surgery specializes in face, breast and body cosmetic procedures — surgical and non-surgical. A full list of services and information on truSculpt Flex can be found at http://www.sadrianplasticsurgery.com . Images and videos of real cosmetic procedures can be found on their Instagram page at https://instagram.com/dr.sadrian/ .

Sadarian Plastic Surgery is at 9850 Genesee Ave., Suite 300, La Jolla. For information or to schedule a consultation, call 888-210-2982.

About Dr. Reza Sadrian

Dr. Sadrian is one of few plastic surgeons in the country with dual certifications in both Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. This training gives him a unique perspective when dealing with facial cosmetic surgery. Johns Hopkins and Baylor College of Medicine trained, Dr. Sadrian is recognized as being among the finest aesthetic surgeons practicing in Southern California.

Media Contact:

Stacy Harris

(844) 886-8264

232065@email4pr.com

Titaniumsuccess.com

SOURCE Dr. Reza Sadrian

Related Links

http://www.sadrianplasticsurgery.com

