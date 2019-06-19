La Jolla Plastic Surgeon Receives Career Achievement Award

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Singer, MD, FACS, a long-time La Jolla, California resident and well-known philanthropist, recently received The Career Achievement Award, given to select physicians who represent the aesthetic (cosmetic) plastic surgery specialty's most influential surgeons and researchers. Singer, who is in active private practice in La Jolla at Scripps Memorial Hospital was presented with the award at the recent annual meeting of The Aesthetic Society in New Orleans. The Career Achievement Award, the highest in aesthetic surgery, has been given only 8 times previously.

"Robert Singer has a long history of service to our entire specialty and to The Aesthetic Society in particular," states Dan Mills, MD, a plastic surgeon in Laguna Beach, CA and past-president of the Aesthetic Society. Singer is a past-president of both The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation, (of which he was a co-founder), has served on numerous committees, and has been a mentor to dozens of his peers and leaders. He has been involved in strategic planning for both organizations and continues to provide insights and advice on subjects ranging from safety to branding to long-term planning. Singer was also past-president of the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"Robert Singer is a true servant to the specialty, having devoted countless hours to our organizations as well as the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities," which he is also a past-president of, states Robert Whitfield, MD, current President of The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation. "He is an outstanding surgeon, educator and philanthropist."

Residents of the Greater San Diego area are well-aware of Dr. Singer's and his wife Judith's contributions to a number of local institutions including San Diego Council on Literacy, San Diego Humane Society, San Diego Global Zoo, San Diego Symphony, Lions, Tigers and Bears and the San Diego Public Library Foundation. Internationally, they are involved in and supportive of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Dr. Singer resides with his wife, Judith Harris, in La Jolla.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

