La La Anthony, Charell Star to Be Honored at 2024 Supper Club, Presented by CASA-NYC, at Tribeca Rooftop on April 30

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Court Appointed Special Advocates of New York City (CASA-NYC) proudly announces the upcoming celebration of renowned actress and entrepreneur La La Anthony, alongside talented storyteller and pop culture savant Charell Star, at the annual Supper Club event, set to take place on April 30, 2024, at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.

Hosted by CASA-NYC, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of children in foster care, the Supper Club promises to be an unforgettable evening of glamor, entertainment, and philanthropy. Anthony and Star, both celebrated figures in the entertainment industry, will be honored at the event for their efforts to raise awareness and funds for CASA-NYC's mission.

La La Anthony, known for her diverse and impactful career in film and television, has been a vocal advocate for social causes. Anthony leads a mentorship program at New York City's Rikers Island, where she mentors incarcerated 18- to 21-year-old young men, to help them build their confidence and skill set for when they re-enter society. Anthony is known for her standout role as 'LaKeisha' in the hit Starz original drama series, "Power". Anthony is also a best-selling author whose first book, "The Love Playbook", climbed to #1 on the Barnes & Noble Best Seller list and hit #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Charell Star, a member of the Board of Directors at CASA-NYC, brings nearly two decades of storytelling prowess and pop culture expertise to the advertising industry. Charell is a sought-after contributor in style, fashion, tech, and culture, making appearances on platforms like Fox 5 Good Day New York and NBC New York Live. As a dedicated foster care and adoption advocate, she leverages her platform and her personal experience as a child who experienced foster care to improve the lives of youth in care.

Event Details:

Date and Time: April 30, 2024, 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: Tribeca Rooftop, 2 Desbrosses Street, Manhattan

The Supper Club will feature live entertainment, updates on CASA-NYC's recent achievements, and dinner, set against a breathtaking backdrop of the New York City skyline. All proceeds from the Supper Club will support CASA-NYC's mission.

About CASA-NYC:

CASA-NYC is a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that children and youth involved in the NYC child welfare system have their needs met and rights protected. For more information about CASA-NYC and to purchase tickets for the 2024 Supper Club, visit casa-nyc.org.

For media inquiries, interview requests, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Kerry Moles, CASA-NYC Executive Director.

