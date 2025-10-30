La La Land Secures Investment from Stripes to Accelerate National Expansion

Alongside partnership with Stripes, La La Land is positioned to accelerate growth across the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La La Land, the brand revolutionizing the café concept with its signature menu and iconic branding, today announced a strategic growth investment from Stripes, a leading growth equity firm behind brands like Erewhon, Vuori and On Running.

The investment will accelerate La La Land's national expansion, bringing its "dream-state" café design, signature drinks and purpose-driven community experience to new cities across the country, with plans to expand its footprint nationwide and elevate product innovation and service for its guests.

Founded in Dallas in 2019, La La Land has become one of the nation's most recognizable café brands, delivering a differentiated menu, elevated café design and lifestyle-driven experience that resonates deeply with its community. Known for its La La Latte and creative innovations like the Banana Cream Top, La La Land has built a community of avid fans for its coffee and matcha drinks that are as visually iconic as they are delicious, providing some of the most innovative menu items in the café segment today.

La La Land is backed by prominent industry leaders on its Advisory Board, including Brett Schulman (Co-Founder & CEO of CAVA), Jonathan Neman (CEO of Sweetgreen) and Rick Caruso, renowned real estate developer and founder of Caruso.

"From the beginning, we set out to build more than a coffee shop – we wanted to create a brand that people would connect with, and where our guests felt genuine happiness," said Francois Reihani, Founder & CEO of La La Land. "Our goal has always been to provide the highest-quality menu for our guests, alongside a differentiated and purpose-driven café experience. Partnering with Stripes allows us to take our vision to the next level while preserving what makes La La Land special. Their experience scaling beloved consumer brands will further fuel our values-led growth and bring the La La Land experience to more guests nationwide."

The partnership underscores Stripes' strategy of backing product-led and category-defining consumer brands that foster long-term loyalty.

"La La Land is redefining what consumers expect from a modern café concept — delivering exceptional products, a distinct aesthetic and an experience that drives remarkable loyalty," said Jim Sincavage, Vice President at Stripes. "La La Land's menu, stores and brand have resonated deeply with its guests since its founding in 2019. We're proud to partner with Francois and the full La La Land team to accelerate their vision, continue to elevate the guest experience and scale a category-defining brand nationwide."

About La La Land

La La Land is the iconic yellow coffee brand founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Francois Reihani. La La Land brings his "dream world" to life – a place where joy, connection and compassion are served daily alongside La La Lattes in signature yellow cups, whimsical toasts and baked goods made with high-quality ingredients. La La Land was founded as a single Dallas cafe, and has grown into a nationally-beloved lifestyle brand. With 24 cafes in five markets from California to Tennessee, La La Land is one of the fastest-growing concepts in the U.S. and remains anchored in its core values: be kind to each other, care about our community, bring joy to human lives and serve high-quality products. Through its foundation, the brand mentors and employs foster youth and those who have aged out of the foster care system. Learn more at www.lalalandkindcafe.com and follow @lalalandkindcafe on Instagram and TikTok.

About Stripes

Stripes is a New York-based growth equity firm that invests globally in companies with amazing products for consumers and businesses and helps them scale. Since 2008, Stripes has partnered with market-defining companies, providing value-added support to help accelerate growth and build long-term, durable businesses. With an experienced team and trusted network of industry operators and experts, Stripes' mission is to provide resources and strategic advice that support entrepreneurs at every inflection point across go-to-market, brand building, talent, operations, and more. For more information about Stripes, please visit www.stripes.co.

SOURCE La La Land