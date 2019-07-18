LA Lakers and WOW (Women of Wrestling) Owner Jeanie Buss Teams with Headlocked Comic to Bring WOW Superheroes to San Diego Comic Con

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEADLOCKED COMICS ( http://HeadlockedComic.com ), the number one wrestling themed comic book series, will be hosting an incredibly diverse roster of wrestling personalities at their San Diego Comic Con Booth (Booth #1901) this weekend- including WOW (Women of Wrestling) owners Jeanie Buss and David McClane on Saturday July 20th at 1pm, alongside WOW Superheroes "The Beast" and Tessa Blanchard. The first 100 comic book and wrestling fans in line for the meet and greet will receive an exclusive limited-edition art print created in collaboration with Headlocked creator Michael Kingston and artist Skylar Partridge (Relics of Youth/ Vault Comics).

WOW Comic-Con Exclusive Print WOW Comic-Con Line-up

The all-female cast WOW wrestling promotion currently airs on Mark Cuban's AXS TV channel and is the brainchild of legendary promoter David McClane, former creator of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) promotion, which was recently dramatized in the hit Netflix series. David found a perfect business partner with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, upon learning of her authentic commitment to supporting female-driven entertainment and great stories in general. That mutual passion led them to reinforce the action-packed superhero themed match storylines that helped WOW find a solid, loyal audience for Season 1 on AXS this past year.

And the larger-than-life WOW superstars bringing those superhero stories to life in the ring are also bound to feel right at home during their first ever appearance in the hallowed halls of San Diego Comic-Con. Jeanie Buss is an avowed comic book fan and the opportunity to do a cross-promotion with Headlocked Comics was like a match made-in-heaven for Headlocked creator Michael Kingston. Kingston commented, "For over a decade, I've been focused on sharing entertaining stories with larger-than-life characters chasing their dreams throughout my Headlocked comic. And bringing Jeanie and the WOW Superheroes together with other wrestling legends including Dolph Ziggler and Big Poppa Pump over the weekend is a reflection that such stories resonate deeply and universally with men and women alike."

In the spirit of such camaraderie, Kingston commissioned artist Skylar Partridge to create a limited-edition art print that would commemorate the upcoming launch of WOW Season 2 on AXS TV. Kingston added, "Taking inspiration from the X-Men 387 cover, Skylar and I wanted to pay respect to the entire WOW family and convey the unbreakable teamwork dynamic required to overcome obstacles."

In addition to the limited-edition WOW print giveaway, other killer Headlocked exclusives will be available during related events planned at the booth Friday - Sunday. Headlocked's tentative Comic-Con schedule for the weekend:

Thurs. and Fri. [July 18th - 19th / TBA]: Scott Steiner (aka "Big Poppa Pump") [exclusive grindhouse print]

Sat. [July 20th/ 1-3 p.m.]: WOW's Jeanie Buss, David McClane, The Beast - [exclusive WOW print]

Sat. [July 20th/ 3-5 p.m.]: Dolph Ziggler [exclusive Ziggler print]

Sun. [July 21st/ 1-3 p.m.]: - WOW's David McLane and Tessa Blanchard.

Headlocked Comic is a gritty drama chronicling a boy's journey to becoming a man while navigating the seedy underbelly of the wrestling business- with art and stories by the biggest names in wrestling! Created and self-published by Michael Kingston since 2007, Headlocked has overcome "indie" label barriers to be embraced by wrestling and comic fans alike, making it the number one wrestling themed comic book series of all time.

WOW (Women of Wrestling) is the only nationally televised all-female professional wrestling series. Owned by Jeanie Buss and David McClane (legendary promoter of the '80s hit TV series and cult classic GLOW [Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling]), the WOW Superhero events are action-packed shows featuring creative characters, over-the-top presentation and scintillating costumes. Season 2 on AXS TV launching soon!

