LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma And LG Team Up To Create Hanging With Kuz Series As Part Of LG's Only On OLED Campaign

Featuring Actor, Creative & DJ Travis 'Taco' Bennett, Hanging With Kuz will feature a variety of vignettes offering an inside look at Kuzma's' new home and life away from the basketball court, from his street style to his love of art, all while highlighting the various ways his LG OLED TV elevates his lifestyle - whether its keeping up with his profession or his entertainment.

"This partnership with LG came naturally for me," said Kyle Kuzma. "I am a visual person, on and off the court. My LG OLED TV really elevates my sports watching experience by merging the best of speed, performance, and clarity but it also is the ideal TV for so many of my other passion points including art and entertainment."

"LG OLED TVs deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience into your home. The Only on OLED program takes consumers beyond the actual game or event with never-before-seen moments and behind-the scenes content that is best experienced on OLED TVs," said Peggy Ang, LG's Senior Vice President of Marketing.

The first installment of Hanging with Kuz will debut in mid-July on Kuzma's (@kuz) and Travis' (@yungtaco) Instagram pages with future content moments airing throughout the month, Content will also be available on LG's critically acclaimed LG OLED TV's via the FOMO Channel on the webOS Smart TV platform and on the Lakers' social media channels (@lakers). LG OLED is an official sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers.. More information on how to watch Hanging With Kuz will be released at a near date.

Hanging with Kuz is the second content release in LG's Only On OLED program which launched on May 12, with a live Fortnite face-off between world-renowned actor Megan Fox and multi-platinum-selling music mogul DJ Khaled on Twitch. The event attracted millions of views across live-stream, video on demand and social media platforms. Only on OLED will continue to feature unparalleled access to live celebrity gaming face-offs, content series featuring professional star athletes, and exclusive sneak peeks at never-before-seen content from some of this year's most anticipated movie releases available on LG TV's FOMO Channel and other streaming platforms...

LG was the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, and today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Only OLED features over 8.2 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, resulting in the deepest black levels, greater detail in darker areas, and rich colors for the most realistic picture quality. For gaming and dynamic sports and movie content, the responsiveness and smoothness of the LG OLED viewing experience is unmatched.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com. Having FOMO about all of the exciting experiences coming from Only on OLED? Visit an LG-authorized retailer to upgrade your home entertainment experience.

