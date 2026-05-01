La Luxe Dental Recognized on the 2026 Seminole 100 List for Outstanding Growth

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Luxe Dental, led by Dr. Ashley Fagan, known as a leading dentist near Northeast Washington, has been named to the 2026 Seminole 100 list, recognizing the fastest-growing businesses led by Florida State University alumni. This prestigious recognition highlights the practice's continued growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to providing exceptional patient care. The award reflects both the success of the practice and its meaningful impact within the Northeast Washington community and beyond.

Dentist Near Northeast Washington

"I am incredibly honored to have La Luxe Dental recognized on the Seminole 100 list," said Dr. Ashley Fagan. "This achievement is a reflection of the dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where every patient feels valued, heard, and confident in their care. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the standard for personalized dental experiences and long-term patient relationships."

La Luxe Dental was officially honored on February 21, 2026, during the ninth annual Seminole 100 celebration held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminole 100 recognizes FSU alumni who have built and led some of the fastest-growing businesses in the country, celebrating their entrepreneurial success, leadership, and contributions to their industries and communities.

At La Luxe Dental, patients looking for a trusted dentist near Northeast Washington can expect a comprehensive approach to oral health that blends advanced technology with a personalized touch. The practice offers a full range of services, including preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, all tailored to meet individual needs and long-term goals. With a strong emphasis on patient education, comfort, and transparency, the team ensures that every visit is a positive and empowering experience built on trust.

This recognition reinforces La Luxe Dental's commitment to excellence and its mission to serve the community with integrity and care. As the practice continues to grow, Dr. Fagan and her team remain focused on delivering high-quality dentistry while building lasting relationships with patients and families throughout Northeast Washington.

Ready to schedule? Call (202) 918-1204 or visit laluxedental.com to experience personalized, comprehensive dental care from a trusted dentist near Northeast Washington dedicated to exceptional results and patient-focused care.

Contact:

Business Name: La Luxe Dental

Contact Name: Dr. Ashley Fagan

Phone Number: (202) 918-1204

Email: [email protected]

laluxedental.com

SOURCE La Luxe Dental