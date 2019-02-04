la Madeleine Founder Hosts Guest On Trip To France

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of la Madeleine's 35th anniversary last year, the brand held a trip to France contest through their loyalty app. The lucky winner was Cynthia Sheffield, a loyal guest from San Antonio, who had a lifelong dream to visit France. That dream became a reality in early January with the help of la Madeleine's founder, Patrick Esquerré.

To those who know Patrick he is not only the founder of the French fast-casual concept but an enthusiastic French travel expert. He took Cynthia under his wing and guided her through the planning process in addition to serving as a personal tour guide. Over the weeklong trip, Cynthia and her dear friend, Rexy, toured Paris landmarks including Arc de Triomphe, Notre Dame, Eiffel Tower and Place de la Madeleine in addition to making a day trip to Versailles. The crème de la crème of the trip included a tour down the Seine River on Patrick's 71 foot teak gentleman's yacht (Petrus III).

"I am so grateful for the opportunity la Madeleine has given me to fulfill one of my dreams," said Cynthia. "I had a wonderful time exploring the city I have always wanted to visit. I was most excited to see the Eiffel Tower, but I have to say that the highlight of the trip was the tour on Petrus III. It was incredible to see the city from the Seine."

One cannot walk down the streets of Paris without smelling the aromas of freshly-baked baguettes, making it hard not to stop at each bakery and bistro. If you are visiting France, Cynthia and Patrick recommend visiting Bistrot de la Tour Eiffel, Aux Tours de Notre Dame and Le Café Gustave, just to name a few.

"It was such a pleasure accompanying Cynthia and Rexy on their trip to France," said Patrick. "I started la Madeleine to share the French way of life and loved getting to share this with Cynthia as she saw the city for the first time."

