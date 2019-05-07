la Madeleine Introduces Kids Fit Menu With New Recipes Designed By Texas ProStart High School Culinary Students

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to encourage healthy eating habits while delighting the brand's youngest fans (and parents), la Madeleine has partnered with Medical City Children's Hospital, kids teaching kids program, to create a Kid Fit Menu featuring new breakfast and lunch entrées.

The new Kids Fit Menu recipes were created by Texas ProStart high school culinary students who participated in the Kids Fit Menu Challenge in the fall of 2018. The culinary students were tasked to create kid-friendly recipes using signature la Madeleine ingredients while following very specific dietary guidelines, including a minimum of 1 cup of fruits and vegetables and under 550 calories. Culinary teams from Rockwall, Irving Nimitz, Fort Worth South Hills and Fort Worth North Side High School were introduced to the la Madeleine culinary team and spent a month developing these recipes under the guidance of their instructors and Medical City nutritionists.

Challenge winners were Jacob Hernandez, Jisel Rodriguez and Abigail Morin from North Side High School in Fort Worth for their Apple Cinnamon Crêpe recipe and Mark Torres of South Hills High School, also in Fort Worth, for his Ooh La La Chicken, Broccoli and Rice recipe. The talented students not only earned a place on the la Madeleine menu nationwide, but they also received monetary contributions for their respective high school culinary programs.

Apple Cinnamon Crêpe: Spiced apples, vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola folded in a house-made cinnamon crêpe. Served with choice of Horizon® Organic Milk or Honest Kids® Apple Juice.

Ooh La La Chicken, Broccoli and Rice: Balsamic-marinated chicken, rice Provençal and broccoli sautéed with creamy Gruyère cheese sauce and served with a fresh fruit salad. Served with choice of Horizon® Organic Milk or Honest Kids® Apple Juice.

"From the get go, partnering with the kids teaching kids program has been a joy," said Jacqueline O'Reilly, VP of Marketing for la Madeleine. "La Madeleine is a magical experience for our younger guests, so adding these creative and healthful recipes to our menu is a privilege. We were blown away by the talent of the Texas ProStart students, and look forward to working with the Fort Worth teams on future refinement and iterations of their winning recipes."

"We are very proud to join forces with la Madeleine to help make a healthy impact on their young restaurant guests," said Jessica O'Neal, CEO of Medical City Children's Hospital. "There have been over 375,000 orders from Kids Fit Menus at partnering restaurants and with la Madeleine's national support, these amazing students will be able to improve eating choices of children across the country."

The Kid Fit Menu is available now at all la Madeleine bakeries nationwide. For more menu information, visit www.lamadeleine.com.

About la Madeleine

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

About Medical City Children's Hospital

Medical City Children's Hospital is a 156-bed comprehensive, award-winning pediatric health care facility in Dallas, Texas, established in 1996. World-class pediatric specialties include congenital heart surgery, hematology and oncology, craniofacial surgery, kidney transplant, neurosurgery and orthopedics. Medical City Children's Hospital offers a Level IV NICU, the highest level of neonatal care available in Dallas. Medical City Children's Hospital has been recognized by The Joint Commission in 2015 as a top performer on key quality measures and was named a top 10 Best Hospital in Texas by U.S. News and World Report in 2015. Medical City Children's Hospital is part of Medical City Healthcare.

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

