La Madeleine Named Recipient Of 2018 Cary M. Maguire Spirit Of Ethics Award

Named after Dallas businessman, philanthropist and GDBEA supporter, the Cary M. Maguire Spirit of Ethics award recognizes honorees demonstrating and advocating above-and-beyond ethical practices and inspire higher levels of ethics excellence. Through his philanthropic contributions and continued promotion of ethics, Cary Maguire embodies the qualities that define principled behavior in business, public service and our own lives.

In addition to the Spirit of Ethics award, la Madeleine was one of two recipients of the 2018 Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award. For the past eighteen years, the GDBEA has honored companies who demonstrate a measurable commitment to high ethical standards and corporate responsibility in everyday operations, management, philosophies and responses to crises and challenges.

"We are humbled to receive the 2018 Greater Dallas Business Ethics and Cary M. Maguire Spirit of Ethics Awards," said John Cahill, President and Chief Operating Officer of la Madeleine. "To be celebrated for our culture of ethical excellence is an honor, and we are grateful to be acknowledged by the NTEA for our efforts. I am incredibly proud of our team who goes above and beyond everyday to not only uphold the ethical culture at la Madeleine, but celebrate it and make it stronger."

La Madeleine's founder, Patrick Esquerré joined John Cahill on stage to accept the Cary M. Maguire Spirit of Ethics Award. Patrick shared with the audience, "The secret to la Madeleine's commitment to ethics is that we operate as a family. The love and passion that comes with being a family is core to our culture and guides us in all that we do, our interactions with each other, our managers, associates and most importantly our guests. This has been true at la Madeleine since day one."

The North Texas Ethics Association's mission is to inspire, recognize and educate companies about ethical business practices by providing training and educational opportunities to businesses in the DFW area.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Dallas-based la Madeleine French Bakery & Café was founded in 1983 by Patrick Esquerré of Tours, France. Patrick's dream was to bring the traditions and recipes of his childhood in the French countryside to America. From its signature fireplace to its crave-worthy food, la Madeleine offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where guests enjoy French-inspired fare throughout the day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner menus feature entrées, sandwiches, salads and soups, as well as freshly baked breads, croissants, handmade pâtisseries and more. La Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Le Duff America, Inc., a subsidiary of Rennes, France-based Group Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

About NTEA

The North Texas Ethics Association, Inc. provides training and educational opportunities to businesses in the DFW area as part of its mission to inspire, recognize and educate companies about ethical businesses practices. Through the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Awards, the NTEA recognizes and celebrates companies that demonstrate and substantiate a commitment to high ethical standards and corporate responsibility. A list of honorees, criteria and guidelines can be viewed at gdbea.org. The NTEA is a Texas, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

