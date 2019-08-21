La Madeleine Opens New, Petite Concept in Washington DC

Typical-French blue doors and gold window lettering welcomes guests into their new neighborhood bakery. Upon entering, the bright, open space is anchored by French street signs directing guests to their service style of choice: order ahead quick pick-up, grab 'n go, coffee, bakery or the speed ordering line for freshly prepared salads, hot sandwiches, famous la Madeleine soups and more.

While designed with convenience in mind, the ambiance retains an unhurried appeal, featuring multiple seating options, including a cozy corner to corner booth, community table and bar height window seating.

"We are delighted to not only open the first la Madeleine in DC proper, but to debut a new la Madeleine experience designed to serve the needs and demands of the downtown consumer. Guests can look forward to the famous la Madeleine flavors, but in a petite, convenience-oriented space. With multiple service-styles and speed ordering options, we are catering to guest needs and time constraints," said Jacqueline O'Reilly vice president of marketing. "Our team is motivated to listen and learn from our new guests at Connecticut Avenue, identifying opportunities to advance and meet their ever-changing demands."

Neighboring businesses, of the newest la Madeleine, will be pleased to learn that the bakery is offering breakfast, lunch and dinner catering service. Supported by a full-time catering specialist, the menu can be found by visiting order.lamadeleine.com.

The 2,800 square-foot bakery is open Monday thru Friday from 6:30 am – 7:00 pm, and from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The bakery brings 26 jobs to downtown DC, including a General Manager, 3 Assistant Managers, 2 Catering Specialists and 20 Bakery Associates.

For more information, visit us at http://lamadeleine.com/ or Instagram.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, crêpes, pastas, handmade French desserts and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. In 2018, La Madeleine was recognized in the Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks, ranking #2 for True Brand Loyalty, received TDn2K's Heart of the Workplace Award, Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award and Fast Casual Top 50 Mover & Shaker. La Madeleine operates over 90 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

SOURCE la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

Related Links

http://lamadeleine.com

