La Maison Des Startups / LVMH teams up with Replika Software to turn Sales Associates into Influencers

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Replika Software (www.replikasoftware.com) was selected by LVMH Group's La Maison des Startups, expands to Europe and will be based at Station F in Paris.

Replika Software is the award-winning digital clienteling and social selling solution. Replika empowers sales associates and brand ambassadors to inspire and sell via text, email & social media on any platform. The suite of tools allows social sellers to connect with customers, create wish lists for them and receive retribution when sales are made.

Originally, Replika Software was built specifically for the luxury industry, enabling brands to empower their well-trained sales associates to extend the inspiration and human connection to their customers online. Replika now also provides a turn-key mobile business for any approved brand ambassador to connect with their clients (followers) and includes a full marketing suite along with social sharing tools for brands of any type and size to build social selling teams at scale.

"With our solution, brands empower social sellers to provide authenticity, emotion and expertise to their clients wherever they are. Fundamentally luxury shopping has always been about a human interaction and inspiration. Replika technology can scale that," - said Kareen Mallet, Co-Founder and a former luxury retail executive.

La Maison des Startups/LVMH aims to accelerate collaboration between LVMH Maisons and Startups whose solutions have potential in the luxury industry. LVMH vetted roughly 1,000 startup companies and chose Replika as part of a select group of 26 entrepreneurial companies for the third season of their in-house accelerator program. Replika Software was specifically selected for its potential in offering solutions within several categories including, In-Store Experience, Personalization and Clienteling. LVMH has already signed over 70 commercial agreements with startup companies from the previous two seasons of La Maison des Startups.

"LVMH selected Replika as one of the finalists for their annual Innovation award and showcased the platform at this year's Vivatech summit in Paris. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with them through La Maison Des Startups," added Corey Gottlieb, Co-Founder.

Replika Software is a NYC based company founded in 2016 by former Neiman Marcus Group's Fashion Director Kareen Mallet and Corey Gottlieb, a former corporate sales executive and a serial entrepreneur. The company has now opened a French subsidiary and expanded their day-to-day operations to their new Paris-based office.

