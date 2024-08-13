La Marca Prosecco and Bravo Star Paige DeSorbo Are Bringing a Taste of Italy to One Lucky Group of Besties through the La Marca Summer Villa

Fans nationwide can enter to win an exclusive Italian-inspired getaway and create unforgettable moments with friends

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Prosecco Day on August 13, La Marca—America's favorite prosecco from Italy*—is partnering with Giggly Squad podcaster and Bravo star Paige DeSorbo to offer one lucky winner and up to three friends a three-night stay at the La Marca Summer Villa. The La Marca Summer Villa is a charming Italian-inspired getaway that brings the allure of Venice, Italy, to Venice, California (no passport required). Inspired by the Italian saying that a life well lived celebrates the moments in between, the Summer Villa is designed to create cherished memories among friends in a Mediterranean-style setting, perfect for toasting to their bond and enjoying a one-of-a-kind experience.

La Marca Prosecco has teamed up with Paige DeSorbo to offer besties a chance to win a weekend stay at the La Marca Summer Villa.

"As someone who values friendships and doesn't wait for a special occasion to celebrate, I'm thrilled to partner with La Marca Prosecco to turn a besties trip into a trip of a lifetime," says Paige DeSorbo. "The La Marca Summer Villa has such a vibe and is an amazing way to bring a taste of Italy stateside while creating unforgettable memories with your favorite friends."

La Marca Summer Villa guests will be treated to a personal chef crafting Italian favorites, a dedicated personal butler with a sparkling itinerary full of Italian-inspired activities, and countless opportunities to create once-in-a-lifetime memories with friends.

"La Marca is the #1 Prosecco from Italy, and the Summer Villa brings a taste of all of the things we love about the place we are proud to call home, bringing Venice, Italy to Venice, California," says Beth Orozco, VP of Marketing for La Marca. "We're delighted to have Paige on board as a partner in this campaign, as she exemplifies our philosophy that there is no occasion more special to celebrate than the one happening now."

To enter for a chance to stay at the La Marca Summer Villa, fans can visit @LaMarcaProsecco on Instagram to leave a comment about how they celebrate their friendships. Enter between 8:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 13, 2024, and 11:59:00 p.m. (ET) on August 20, 2024. Full contest Rules and Regulations can be found at this link .

La Marca Prosecco is available at retailers nationwide or on LaMarcaProsecco.com in various sizes, 750mL (SRP: $18.99), 1.5mL (SRP: $36.99), 187mL (3pack) (SRP: $18.99), and 375mL (SRP:$10.99). Visit https://www.lamarcaprosecco.com/ or @LaMarcaProsecco to learn more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding NJ, UT, VA) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 8:00 am ET on 8/13/2024 11:59 pm ET on 8/20/ 2024. There is one way to enter: Instagram: To enter via Instagram, visit https://www.instagram.com/lamarcaprosecco/ , find the La Marca Summer Villa Post, and follow the instructions to submit your entry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules are available at this link . Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

About La Marca Prosecco

Founded more than 50 years ago, La Marca is the leading Prosecco from Italy* and is proud to represent a cooperative of 5,000 local winegrowers who farm 35,000 acres in the Veneto region of northern Italy. From La Marca's home in Treviso, Italy's Prosecco capital, La Marca Prosecco elevates the every day with a crisp, refreshing style that pairs beautifully with any group of friends and a variety of foods. La Marca Prosecco has a pale, golden straw color and sparkles with lively effervescence. Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity notes of green apple, juicy peach, and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness. La Marca Prosecco has the charm to stand alone as an aperitif, but it also has the body and the acidity to pair well with a range of foods, from seafood and mild cheeses to rich pasta dishes and decadent desserts.

*IRI Unify, Latest 52 Weeks, 7/14/2024, Total US MULO, La Marca Prosecco, Dollar Sales

