LA MEGA MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HISPANIC BUSINESS AWARDS GALA
Mar 20, 2023, 10:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Mega Media, Inc. continues to establish its footprint as the most trusted source of the Ohio Hispanic communities and most influential connection to the community at large. For this purpose, The 2nd Annual Hispanic Business Awards Gala, a statewide event, has been scheduled to celebrate and recognize Ohio Hispanic-owned businesses that are making a great economic impact in the communities that we live in.
The Hispanic Business Awards Gala
Date:
Thursday, May 18th, 2023
Venue:
Hilton Columbus Downtown, 402 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Time:
6pm – 9pm
Attire:
Black Tie
The main goal for the event is to continue strengthening the connection for Hispanic-owned businesses to their target audiences and foster growth potential through diversity connections, so that these companies can continue to thrive in our State and beyond.
The website is now open: (https://www.hispanicawardsgala.com/)
Nominations & Selection Committee Partnering organizations are:
- Ohio Hispanic Chambers
- Ohio Latino Affairs Commission
- Small Business Administration (SBA)
- National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)
- Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI)
- City of Columbus
- University of Cincinnati
- Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)
- Designer Brands
ABOUT LA MEGA MEDIA
La Mega Media, Inc, headquartered in Columbus, OH, is the largest Spanish language media company in Ohio and its surrounding areas in the Midwest, that operates 4 radio stations (Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh) and newspaper with distribution throughout Ohio, Pittsburgh and North Kentucky; providing news, music, information, entertainment and education to the Spanish-speaking population. (www.lamegamedia.com)
Contact: [email protected] or Ysa Chopite (614) 867-9800
SOURCE La Mega Media, Inc
