LA MEGA MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HISPANIC BUSINESS AWARDS GALA

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Mega Media, Inc. continues to establish its footprint as the most trusted source of the Ohio Hispanic communities and most influential connection to the community at large. For this purpose, The 2nd Annual Hispanic Business Awards Gala, a statewide event, has been scheduled to celebrate and recognize Ohio Hispanic-owned businesses that are making a great economic impact in the communities that we live in.

The Hispanic Business Awards Gala

Keynote Speaker: Frank LaRose – Ohio Secretary of State Date: Thursday, May 18th, 2023 Venue: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 402 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43215

George Bellows Ballroom Time: 6pm – 9pm Attire: Black Tie

The main goal for the event is to continue strengthening the connection for Hispanic-owned businesses to their target audiences and foster growth potential through diversity connections, so that these companies can continue to thrive in our State and beyond.

The website is now open: (https://www.hispanicawardsgala.com/)

Nominations & Selection Committee Partnering organizations are:

Ohio Hispanic Chambers

Ohio Latino Affairs Commission

Small Business Administration (SBA)

National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)

Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI)

City of Columbus

University of Cincinnati

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)

Designer Brands

ABOUT LA MEGA MEDIA

La Mega Media, Inc, headquartered in Columbus, OH, is the largest Spanish language media company in Ohio and its surrounding areas in the Midwest, that operates 4 radio stations (Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh) and newspaper with distribution throughout Ohio, Pittsburgh and North Kentucky; providing news, music, information, entertainment and education to the Spanish-speaking population. (www.lamegamedia.com)

Contact: [email protected] or Ysa Chopite (614) 867-9800

SOURCE La Mega Media, Inc