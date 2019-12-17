La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc Takes 25% off Gourmet French and Italian Ingredients during Online Holiday Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc – a premier online marketplace for gourmet French and Italian ingredients created by Michelin-starred chef Dominique Le Stanc – today announced they will celebrate the holiday season with 25% off every online order in addition to free shipping nationwide. The holiday promotion will apply to every item on the website, which includes a selection of hand-chosen ingredients with a focus on French and Italian condiments for chefs and home cooks alike.

La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc is the brainchild of Dominique Le Stanc, the illustrious chef behind the celebrated La Merenda restaurant, an authentic Niçoise dining destination located in the French Riviera. "With the Christmas season fast approaching, I wanted to make gift-giving simple," said chef Dominique Le Stanc. "Our holiday promotion is an opportunity to purchase hand-selected foods for the gastronome, foodie or aspiring home chef in your life. Wherever you are in the U.S., you can bring a European farmer's market to your family and friends this holiday season."

For those seeking holiday gift recommendations, chef Dominique recommends:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Chili Condiment: A top seller, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Chili Condiment is ideal for olive oil lovers who enjoy a touch of spice. The extra virgin olive oil is macerated with freshly grown and harvested hot chili peppers. The spicy oil is ideal for dressings and cold preparations on pastas, salads, tartars, and vegetables.

The Tagliolini Pasta is crafted from a perfect portion of quality durum wheat bran and egg and cut into fine strands for a delicate texture and exceptional flavor. The pasta is slowly dried at low temperatures and hand-laid on a fine-tuned cutting framed to create its signature curvy shape. Ideal for pesto, tomato sauce, bolognese and Dominique's famous bottarga pasta with lemon olive oil.

Fleur de Sel from Sicily : Fleur de Sel – or "salt flower" – is a sea salt mined in Sicily from salt deposits of the Mediterranean Sea. The fine condiment is prized for its delicate, moist, foam-like texture which is ideal as a finishing salt for any type of dish.

Shop the website during the holidays to get 25% off your total order and have high-quality French and Italian ingredients delivered straight to your door. La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc will provide free shipping for the whole duration of the sale.

About La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc

La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc is an online marketplace for fine French and Italian condiments, carefully selected by chef Dominique Le Stanc. La Merenda by Dominique Le Stanc sells its products exclusively online and in the United States, to provide chefs and cooking enthusiasts with France and Italy's finest products including olive oils, vinegars, sauces, spices, olives and various condiments. For more information, please visit www.lamerenda.com.

