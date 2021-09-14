La Mex Salmonella Victims Hire Salmonella Lawyer at www.MakeFoodSafe.com

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange has been retained by victims of the La Mex Salmonella Outbreak. At least 8 people have gotten Salmonella food poisoning in this outbreak.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Food that is contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other meal. This is why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national Salmonella food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange.

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC will be providing continuing updates on the La Mex Salmonella outbreak.

La Mex Salmonella Outbreak

The Grundy County Health Department issued a public notice that it is investigating a cluster of individuals with documented Salmonella potentially linked to a Morris, Illinois restaurant. The health agency identified at least eight Salmonella cases in Grundy County that appear to be linked to the same restaurant located La Mex 115 E. Jackson Street in Morris, Illinois. Those sick ate at La Mex restaurant between 8/31/2021 and 9/7/2021.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, they are "waiting for all the employees to get tested. Deep cleaning and results on food samples to identify the contaminated food."

The investigation is ongoing.

Compensation for Salmonella

Those who contracted Salmonella infections after eating food tainted with Salmonella may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Salmonella compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from Arizona, California, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and in states across the nation.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

Related Links

www.makefoodsafe.com

