La Montaña Mi Hogar Collective Raises Awareness for Destructive Mining in Colombia

"When we talk about development, what is everyone's dream for a future community? That its members are healthy, wise, prosperous and happy. The mining operation has not started yet, and it is already dividing the soul of the community," said Mesa.

Residents, farmers, landowners, business owners, and local governments have banded together under the collective La Montaña Mi Hogar ("The Mountain My Home") to prevent the ecological and social devastation that this mining operation would cause. They are fighting the encroachment of AGA and are defending what they know is the true choice of the people who live in Antioquia.

Antioquia is unlike anywhere else in the world. It features breathtaking mountain vistas, untouched nature, and rich farmland. The people who call Jericó home have lived this way for many generations, but AGA has set their sights on the southwestern mountains after finding large deposits of gold and copper underneath the township of Jericó, the cultural jewel of the region. In addition, the mining operation would start in an area rich in natural water springs, which would compromise the water supply for the entire region.

Though the local government has passed and enacted legislation to prevent any kind of metal mining in the territory, AGA is bypassing these efforts by ignoring the will of the residents of Antioquia, who wish to continue their lives in peace.

AGA has no right to insert itself into this pristine land and take from its people. Jericó already has a successful and developed economy built in sustainable agriculture and ecotourism, which are now under threat; this mining project is unneeded and unwelcome.

Award-winning French-Colombian filmmaker Catalina Mesa, whose family is originally from Jericó, traveled through the communities that would be most affected by this mining operation and interviewed its people. A clear and overwhelming majority of them do not want a metal mine on their land and are fighting to stop it. We invite you to watch this short documentary and learn about the region, its people, and the way of life that they have already chosen.

About La Montaña Mi Hogar: We are a collective of residents, farmers, landowners, business owners, and local governments of the Southwestern Region of Antioquia standing for sustainable development and fighting to protect our vision for the future. Find us on Facebook (@montanamihogar), Instagram (@lamontanamihogar), and Twitter (@montamihogar) to learn more. Watch the short's trailer here

SOURCE La Montaña Mi Hogar