La Palmeraie Bahamas Welcomes Families for Blissful Summer Experiences

News provided by

Bel Air Resorts Group

14 Jun, 2023, 14:57 ET

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the picturesque Harbour Island, La Palmeraie Bahamas from Bel Air Resorts Group embodies the essence of a luxurious destination for family summer travel. 

The three resort villas, two of which are oceanfront and just steps away from the beach, offer spacious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and personalized attention. Fully serviced by a team of 12 Bahamian employees including two engineers, every aspect of La Palmeraie Bahamas is tailored to provide an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury. Whether families want to relax on pristine beaches, explore the crystal-clear waters through water sports, or indulge in world-class dining options, the villas offer it all. La Palmeraie Bahamas creates a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and quality time together, making it an ideal destination for an exceptional summer getaway.

At La Palmeraie Bahamas, families can choose from three luxury resort villas available for rent, each known for their superb quality and service. Each villa boasts between seven and nine bedrooms, private pools, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, movie theaters, game rooms, and fitness centers, among other five-star amenities. Two of the homes come equipped with a private spa, complete with sauna and steam room. During their stay, guests can also enjoy a private chef and exclusive use of a 32-foot Intrepid powerboat to explore the blue waters. Each villa caters to the most discerning of guests, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

Harbour Island, situated in the Bahamas and known for its upscale appeal, rivals other prestigious Caribbean islands such as St. Barths and Turk and Caicos. The island is a hotspot for high-profile entrepreneurs and international celebrities who frequent the area as guests or residents. The best-reviewed luxury homes in the Bahamas, La Palmeraie Bahamas offers an exclusive experience, with rental rates varying from $4,000 to $20,000 per night, depending on the house and seasonal demand. 

About Bel Air Resorts Group®:

Bel Air Resorts Group, based in Miami, specializes in real estate and hospitality development with projects in Quebec and the Bahamas. The company has developed luxury properties in Miami Beach, Harbour Island, and Mont-Tremblant, including one of the most successful residential and resort developments in a mountain resort. They are expanding their horizons with two new projects in the pipeline, in the US and the Bahamas.

SOURCE Bel Air Resorts Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.