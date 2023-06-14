La Palmeraie Bahamas Welcomes Families for Blissful Summer Experiences

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the picturesque Harbour Island, La Palmeraie Bahamas from Bel Air Resorts Group embodies the essence of a luxurious destination for family summer travel.

The three resort villas, two of which are oceanfront and just steps away from the beach, offer spacious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and personalized attention. Fully serviced by a team of 12 Bahamian employees including two engineers, every aspect of La Palmeraie Bahamas is tailored to provide an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury. Whether families want to relax on pristine beaches, explore the crystal-clear waters through water sports, or indulge in world-class dining options, the villas offer it all. La Palmeraie Bahamas creates a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and quality time together, making it an ideal destination for an exceptional summer getaway.

At La Palmeraie Bahamas, families can choose from three luxury resort villas available for rent, each known for their superb quality and service. Each villa boasts between seven and nine bedrooms, private pools, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, movie theaters, game rooms, and fitness centers, among other five-star amenities. Two of the homes come equipped with a private spa, complete with sauna and steam room. During their stay, guests can also enjoy a private chef and exclusive use of a 32-foot Intrepid powerboat to explore the blue waters. Each villa caters to the most discerning of guests, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

Harbour Island, situated in the Bahamas and known for its upscale appeal, rivals other prestigious Caribbean islands such as St. Barths and Turk and Caicos. The island is a hotspot for high-profile entrepreneurs and international celebrities who frequent the area as guests or residents. The best-reviewed luxury homes in the Bahamas, La Palmeraie Bahamas offers an exclusive experience, with rental rates varying from $4,000 to $20,000 per night, depending on the house and seasonal demand.

About Bel Air Resorts Group®:

Bel Air Resorts Group, based in Miami, specializes in real estate and hospitality development with projects in Quebec and the Bahamas. The company has developed luxury properties in Miami Beach, Harbour Island, and Mont-Tremblant, including one of the most successful residential and resort developments in a mountain resort. They are expanding their horizons with two new projects in the pipeline, in the US and the Bahamas.

SOURCE Bel Air Resorts Group