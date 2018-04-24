La Panzanella Introduces Gluten-Free Oat Thins Crackers

La Panzanella Oat Thins cracker has a crispy texture and is made with whole oat flour. All ingredients are Gluten-Free Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. Oat Thins will come in three palate-pleasing flavors including Toasted Oat, Rosemary and Roasted Garlic. All of these flavors are baked in, and the crackers are made in small batches. This versatile, gluten-free cracker is ideal paired with cheese, hummus, dips, meat or dried fruit, and is great for snacking on its own.

"Industry research reports that the gluten-free packaged food sector is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2023, and as the market grows, consumers will demand more variety and tastier options," said Steve Lorenz, head of marketing at La Panzanella. "We're very pleased to introduce our Gluten-Free Oat Thins in three varieties and believe it will take just one bite for consumers to adopt a new, favorite snack cracker."

The new Oat Thins contain no preservatives and offer multiple benefits to those on a gluten-free diet, or anyone looking for a healthier snack cracker that's full of goodness and flavor and only 70 calories per serving. Key product characteristics include:

Gluten-Free Certified

Non-GMO Project Verified

Low-fat

Lactose-free

Cholesterol-free

Vegan

Kosher Parve

70 calories per serving

Low Sodium (130 mg per serving)

New Packaging for Flexible Merchandising

The Oat Thins five-ounce carton can be displayed horizontally or vertically for maximum merchandising flexibility. Gluten-Free and Non-GMO messaging is clearly marked on the packaging and the familiar La Panzanella branding reinforces trust with a brand that consumers know and love. Each flavor has clear visual cues including a unique color scheme and ingredient illustration on the front of the package to help shoppers identify their favorite flavors. A window on the packaging allows consumers to see the product, driving appetite appeal and increased sell-through.

Oat Thins Featured at Industry Food Shows

La Panzanella will be exhibiting its full line of artisanal Croccantini crackers, as well as the new Gluten-Free Oat Thins, at the International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association (IDDBA) Expo June 10-12 in New Orleans (booth #1438), and the Fancy Food Show June 30 – July 2 in New York City (booth #363). Samples of the new Oat Thins will be available to trade show attendees for sampling at the La Panzanella booth.

About La Panzanella Artisanal Foods Co.

Seattle-area based La Panzanella® Artisanal Foods Co. is part of the family-owned company, Madrona Specialty Foods. They are the bakers of one of America's best-selling specialty crackers, the Mini Croccantini®. The company's mission is to create uniquely-crafted and always delicious artisan foods. From simple ingredient, Non-GMO Verified line of Italian Croccantini crackers to European-inspired Dolcetini artisan tea cookies, La Panzanella products are made with recipes and traditions handed down through generations and preserved today. All products are certified Kosher. Visit the company website at www.lapanzanella.com or social media sites including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

