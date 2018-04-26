LA Photo Party Brings Innovative Experiences to the Dallas Metro Area

"We couldn't be more excited to up the ante for event planners, brands, and marketing agencies of all kinds, in and around Dallas-Fort Worth," said Brian Miller, LA Photo Party's Founder and CEO. He went on to say, "this represents a major step for both the future of our company and the experiential industry in general. Never before has a brand with our unique take on activations entered this particular market."

And it's true. While the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is the largest in the country, and no stranger to photo booth businesses, it's never been home to anything like LA Photo Party's VR Brush technology, underwater photo booth, Virtual Reality Photo Booth, or other unique activations. This opens the door for brands and marketing agencies to add truly immersive experiences to their events without having to incur travel charges to bring in vendors.

This represents a major opportunity for event planning professionals in the $510 billion GDP-producing metropolitan area. Perhaps more importantly, it offers the Midwest and Southern regions of the country access to the same world-class services as clients in LA, New York, and London, where LA Photo Party has their other offices.

To celebrate their introduction to this vibrant market, LA Photo Party is offering new customers a complimentary virtual mockup. This unique and branded creative session is now available for free to new customers.

LA Photo Party is the nation's premier experiential photo booth activation company. They've worked with some the biggest brands in the world, including: Universal, Viacom, Live Nation, NBC/Universal, Spotify, Showtime, GoDaddy, Nickelodeon, Nintendo, and more. They've been on the forefront of photo booth innovation for over ten years and have won multiple awards for their events.

