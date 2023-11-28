LA PLAZA FOCUSES ON L.A.'s SHARED RACIAL HISTORY THROUGH FOOD, A DISCUSSION ON LATINOS IN HOLLYWOOD, AND AN ECLECTIC FAMILY DAY FILLED WITH MUSIC, ART AND MORE

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents a series of events focusing on race in a program organized by the Smithsonian, in collaboration with the Chinese American Museum and the Japanese American National Museum, December 1 through 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, situated in historic downtown LA, is set to host a compelling series of events in collaboration with the Smithsonian. These events, organized under the Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past initiative, aim to illuminate the shared racial history between the Japanese, Chinese, and Latino communities in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, December 3, LA Plaza will host the plática/panel "American Latinos in Hollywood: Struggles and Achievements in the Film and TV Industry." This discussion will be featuring prominent American Latino filmmakers and artists, delving into their careers within Hollywood, spotlighting the creation of culturally impactful on-screen representations in today's diverse media landscape. Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, the Director and Producer of DC's hit feature film Blue Beetle, joins the panel of Latino Hollywood heavyweights.

Four days later, on Thursday, December 7, LA Cocina de Gloria Molina, an extension of LA Plaza, will delve into the gastronomic, social, economic, and cultural evolution of Mexicali, Mexico. This conversation titled "Plática y Prueba: From China to Mexicali" will highlight the contributions of Chinese immigrants who arrived in Baja California, Mexico, in the late 19th century.

Finally, on Sunday, December 17, LA Plaza will host a Family Day which will be occurring simultaneously at LA Plaza, the Japanese American National Museum, and the Chinese American Museum. Mi Los Ángeles Family Celebration will commemorate the rich history, art, and culture of Los Angeles. Families are encouraged to partake in entertainment and workshops embracing the city's diversity.

For more information, please visit www.lapca.org. To explore the complete program across the three museums, visit janm.org/events/special/2023/our-shared-future.

Note to reporters & editors:

"LA" in "LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes" is part of the official name and should be capitalized.

Gallery of images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VggxxDXuUzInhwPxgX8th8TxSl_4GK4a?usp=sharing

ABOUT LA PLAZA: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a community hub where people gather to celebrate Latinx culture through transformative exhibitions, music, dance, culinary arts, and multigenerational artmaking and storytelling experiences. An anchor cultural institution in Los Angeles County, LA Plaza centers the Latino experience and provides a space to uplift, share, and preserve the stories of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and Latinx people in Southern California. Established in 2011, LA Plaza is a non-profit organization and a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes: 501 North Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Hours: Wed-Sun 12pm – 5pm

Admission: FREE

Website: https://lapca.org/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Abelardo de la Peña Jr.

323-821-6898

[email protected]

Veronica Diaz

520-730-9331

[email protected]

SOURCE LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes