LA Premier FC Joins The Surf Family

Today, Surf Cup Sports is proud to announce a new structure at LA Surf Soccer Club with the addition of the LA Premier FC ; hiring of key personnel; growing influence in the Los Angeles Market; adding to the recently established merger of SoCal Academy, San Gabriel Valley Surf and Soltilo FC.

"The expansion of LA Surf brings together the best of the best in players, coaches and administrators," said Jeremy McDonald, of Surf Cup Sports. "We could not be more excited to welcome LA Premier FC to the Surf Family."

LA Surf Soccer Club and LA Premier FC will together rebrand and integrate the clubs with a completion date of January 2020. The near-term focus will be on elite programming including: Girls US Soccer Development Academy, Girls Development Player League, Boys Elite Clubs National League, Boys US Soccer Development Academy teams at the U13 and U14 level.

"In a changing landscape, like youth soccer, being able to adapt, integrate and evolve is necessary to deliver on and off the field with the ultimate goal of creating the optimal environment for all of our members," said Barry Ritson, LA Surf's CEO. "Creating this new structure and pooling vast resources together of all of the stakeholders gives us the platform to be more efficient in our work, provide the very best development environment for players in our area, at all levels of the game, and gives us a more prominent and exciting role at the national level."

"Bringing LA Premier FC teams into the Surf brand is a continuation of a goal we set at the very inception of LA Surf, to make this organization the best in Los Angeles County and give our players every possible opportunity to achieve their goals. With the addition of LA Premier FC, LA Surf now includes over 120 teams, 60 coaches, and brings together the best of the best for training and competition. This will solidify LA Surf as an elite club in Southern California," said Brian Waltrip, LA Surf's COO.

For over 42 years, Surf has been one of the founding organizations in youth soccer. With over $7 Million in charitable donations, 16 national championships, and countless professional, collegiate and youth national team players we are forever striving to be the "Best of the Best." LA Surf joins San Diego Surf, Orange County Surf and the 16 Surf National Affiliates to comprise what we're proud to call Surf Nation.

Related Links

http://surfcupsports.com , http://www.surfsoccer.com and http://lasurfsoccer.com

SOURCE Surf Cup Sports

Related Links

http://www.surfsoccer.com

