LA Pride Takes Over Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday June 15 for "Pride is Universal" and Announces Talent from RuPaul's Drag Race!

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Pride takes over Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, June 15 to present Pride is Universal, an exclusive theme park experience for guests of all ages to enjoy with friends and family. Tickets include afternoon general admission to the theme park starting at 4:00 p.m. with exclusive extended park hours from park close of 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy access to exciting thrill rides and attractions during the day, with additional after hours elements that include park attractions with shorter lines for more fun, dining and retail offerings, plus live DJs, dance areas, Universal character meet and greets, photo ops, cash bars, and Drag Shows. This year's event brings back the VIP - Universal Express ticket option that includes earlier access to the park at 2:00 p.m., Universal Express access to select park's attractions, premium viewing areas at the main stage and exclusive access to the LA Pride VIP Lounge.

Just Announced Talent for the main stage Drag Shows feature DJ Brynn Taylor, along with stars from RuPaul's Drag Race including Morgan McMichaels, Kornbread Jetè, Alexis Mateo and All Stars S1 Winner Chad Michaels.

All New for this year's event includes an inclusive Pride Prom experience for guests of all ages who may have missed out on their own prom from not feeling safe or "out" at the time. This Prom experience will run from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in Universal Plaza, and feature live DJ's playing multi-generational hits to dance under the stars, prom themed decor, photo ops to recreate your favorite prom poses, and a host with live performances throughout the night.

LGBTQ+ families will enjoy the addition of an early hours Kids Club from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with live music, park characters and activities suitable for the whole family! With Father's Day this same weekend, Pride is Universal provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ families to celebrate together.

The event is open to all ages, and a photo ID is required for guests 21 and above for cash bar access. A limited number of event tickets are available at $145, $10 less than the Front Gate price, so purchase now at *LINK* before rates go up.

Pride is Universal is also a fundraiser for Christopher Street West (CSW), the 501c3 nonprofit organization that produces the LA Pride Parade, Pride in the Park, and many other LA Pride events. A portion of your ticket purchase goes to the community programs they produce, sponsor and support all year long. Thank you for sustaining CSW for the past 54 years!

"What makes this event so special, is the fact it is produced BY our community, we HIRE our community, FOR our community, and a portion of proceeds go back TO our LGBTQ+ community. We are passionate about creating a safe space where you can be your authentic true self, regardless of age, gender, expression or identity. There's something for everyone here creating a true sense of community to celebrate Pride!" - Patrick Murphy, Founder & CEO Let's Party L|P

WHEN: Saturday June 15, 2024

2:00 p.m. - Theme park access for VIP - Universal Express ticket holders

4:00 p.m. - Theme park access for General Admission ticket holders

9:00 p.m. - Park Close and Exclusive after hours events commence

2:00 a.m. - Event concludes

WHERE: Universal Studios Hollywood

TICKET LINK: For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit:

http://seetickets.us/prideisuniversal2024

Pride is Universal is produced by Let's Party L|P, an event agency owned and operated by Patrick Murphy, an out and proud business owner. With over 20 years experience in large-scale corporate events, L|P specializes in Event Production, Design, Destinations and Gifting solutions for clients around the world.

