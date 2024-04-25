LA Pride Unveils "Pride is Universal" LGBTQ+ Event at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 15

Separate Ticketed LGBTQ+ Event Includes General Theme Park Admission

Plus Exclusive After Hours Access

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pride is Universal event entrance at Universal Studios Hollywood for LA Pride

WHAT: LA Pride takes over Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, June 15 to present Pride is Universal, an exclusive theme park experience for guests of all ages to enjoy with friends and family. Tickets include afternoon general admission to the theme park starting at 4pm with exclusive extended park hours from park close of 10 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy access to exciting thrill rides and attractions during the day, with additional after hours elements that include existing park attractions, dining and retail offerings plus live DJs, dance areas, Universal character meet and greets, photo ops, cash bars, and a Drag Show featuring LGBTQ+ Artists - DJ Brynn Taylor, Morgan McMichaels from Ru Paul's Drag Race, and more Talent to be announced. This year's event brings back the VIP - Universal Express ticket option that includes earlier access to the park at 2:00pm, Universal Express access to select park's attractions, premium viewing areas at the main stage and exclusive access to the LA Pride VIP Lounge. All new elements for this year include a prom-themed experience for guests of all ages who may have missed out on their own inclusive prom experience, including live DJ's, dancing under the stars, and prom themed decor with photo ops to recreate your favorite prom poses. In addition to an early hours Kids Club with live music, park characters and activities suitable for the whole family.

The event is open to all ages, and a photo ID is required for guests 21 and above for cash bar access. A limited number of pre-sale event tickets are available at $139, $15 less than the Front Gate price, so purchase now at http://seetickets.us/prideisuniversal2024 before rates go up.

Pride is Universal is a fundraiser for Christopher Street West (CSW), the 501c3 nonprofit organization that produces the LA Pride Parade, Pride in the Park, and many other LA Pride events. A portion of your ticket purchase goes to the community programs they produce, sponsor and support all year long. Thank you for sustaining CSW for the past 54 years!

Pride is Universal is produced by Let's Party L|P, an event agency owned and operated by Patrick Murphy, an out and proud business owner. With over 20 years experience in large-scale corporate events, L|P specializes in Events, Design, Destinations and Gifting solutions for clients around the world.

"What makes this event so special, is the fact it is produced BY our community, we HIRE our community, FOR our community, and a portion of proceeds go back TO our LGBTQ+ community. We are passionate about creative a safe space where you can be your authentic true self, regardless of age, gender, expression or identity. There's something for everyone here creating a true sense of community to celebrate Pride" - Patrick Murphy, Founder & CEO Let's Party L|P

WHEN: Saturday June 15, 2024

2:00 p.m. - Theme park access for VIP - Universal Express ticket holders

4:00 p.m. - Theme park access for General Admission ticket holders

10:00 p.m. - Park Close and Exclusive after hours events commence

2:00 a.m. - Event concludes

WHERE: Universal Studios Hollywood

TICKET LINK: For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://seetickets.us/prideisuniversal2024

Press contact: Patrick Murphy - Let's Party L|P - [email protected]

