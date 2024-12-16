La Puente Enhanced One-Stop Center, Designed by SVA Architects, Opens in Los Angeles County

LEED Silver Project Streamlines Interdepartmental Collaboration and Services to Residents

Images available here.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects joined the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and DLS Builders in celebrating the completion of La Puente Enhanced One-Stop Center on October 17, 2024. Located at 16005 Central Avenue, in La Puente, CA, the development provides essential services from various Los Angeles County departments. It was also certified LEED Silver on September 9, 2024. La Puente Enhanced One-Stop Center demonstrates SVA Architects' expertise in designing sustainable civic facilities that prioritize the health and needs of the users and the greater community.

Designed for Collaboration

La Puente Enhanced One-Stop Center provides services from the Los Angeles County Public Works Building & Safety Division, the Department of Regional Planning, the Public Health Department, and the Environmental Programs Division. It is also home to the first supervisorial district of Los Angeles County, currently represented by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. The building is designed to be open and inviting, emphasizing partnership and cooperation between the public and government. The 6,900-square-foot facility replaces the former La Puente Building and Safety District Office and features upgraded resources, larger support spaces, integrated services, advanced technology, surface parking, and site enhancements to better serve customers. A mosaic tile mural by local artist Carly Lake is prominently featured on the building's exterior.

Sustainable Features

La Puente Enhanced One-Stop Center has been awarded LEED Silver certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C). Key sustainability features include:

A rooftop photovoltaic system that meets the building's energy needs, including powering electric vehicle chargers

Sustainable landscaping, a greywater system, and rainwater management that reduce water consumption significantly

An efficient building envelope designed to minimize cooling needs

Light-colored pavement to reduce the heat island effect

Sustainably sourced materials

Ample windows to enhance natural light

An open, inviting design with an outdoor courtyard to prioritize occupant wellness

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, says, "It was a welcome challenge to design a facility that includes so many civic services and functions in one eco-friendly package. We are honored that this community-serving center will enhance the lives and well-being of both the users and the broader region."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

