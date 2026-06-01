La Pulga Tequila Introduces Limited-Edition Reposado Finished in Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon Barrels

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Pulga Tequila proudly announces the release of a new 90-proof limited-edition reposado tequila, uniquely finished in Still Austin Whiskey Co. Red Corn Bourbon barrels, bringing together the heritage of Jalisco with the spirit of Texas innovation.

The new limited-Edition La Pulga Tequila Reposado Double Barrel is uniquely finished in Still Austin Whiskey Co. Red Corn Bourbon Barrels.

Meticulously crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this special release begins as a seven-month reposado before undergoing a second maturation in freshly harvested Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon barrels. The result is a richer, more layered tequila that balances the natural warmth of agave with subtle spice and a touch of sweet red corn complexity.

"This is one of those bottles that just makes you stop and say, 'okay, this is something really special,' especially considering that Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon is one of Still Austin's most sought-after releases," says La Pulga Co-Founder Sarah Castillo who created the brand alongside two other fellow Fort Worth-based entrepreneurs. "Having spent time living in Austin, I've long admired the originality and craftsmanship coming out of Still Austin, so finishing this tequila in their prized red corn bourbon barrels felt like a natural evolution for us. It's still unmistakably La Pulga, but with added depth, a little extra character, and a story that connects two fast-growing, award-winning brands from two great Texas cities, Austin and Fort Worth!"

This limited-edition release is brought to life through La Pulga's signature Mexican folk-art "alebrije" spirit animal, featured on every bottle. For this expression, a striking red serpent symbolizes transformation, creative energy, and the cultural bond between Mexico and Texas, while also nodding to the red snake imagery found on the Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon label. Also, for the first time in La Pulga's history, the bottle is finished with a red keepsake medallion around the neck, designed to complement the red serpent label – an element destined to become a highly treasured collector's item.

Bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV), La Pulga Tequila Reposado Double Barrel is crafted in small batches using just three ingredients – 100% Blue Weber Agave, time, and craftsmanship. The release will be available at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $69.99.

"This isn't just a special release for us, it's truly a must-try one of a kind," Castillo adds. "Every bottle represents a moment in time. Once they're gone, they're gone, and we won't be making this expression again."

At its core, La Pulga is rooted in connection. Inspired by the vibrant flea markets, or "pulgas," found throughout Mexico and the Southern U.S., the brand celebrates shared experiences, culture, and community. Each bottle embodies the brand's "The Spirit We Share" ethos.

In addition to tequilas, the La Pulga portfolio of highly awarded Mexican spirits also includes La Pulga Mezcal and La Pulga Sotol. For more information, please visit www.lapulga.com or Instagram @lapulgaspirits.

SOURCE La Pulga Spirits, LLC