La Roche-Posay skincare is now available at select Walmart stores nationwide to provide dermatologist-approved skincare to the leading retailer's customers.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the leading dermatologist-recommended skincare care brand, reinforces its mission to offer life-changing dermatological skincare at scale with its launch into Walmart. With its beloved skincare products now available in 1,460 Walmart stores across the United States, the brand aims to improve the quality of life for millions by democratizing access to dermatologist-developed, clinically-proven skincare.

La Roche-Posay Announces Retail Expansion For Access to Advanced Dermatological Skincare with In-Store Launch at Walmart Nationwide

Born 50 years ago in a French village, La Roche-Posay is the quintessential French Pharmacy brand. Backed by 25 years of research and over 750 clinical studies, La Roche-Posay offers advanced medical-grade solutions to common skincare concerns experienced by millions nationwide. With award-winning formulations harnessing the brand's signature Thermal Spring Water alongside targeted active ingredients, La Roche Posay is recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists worldwide.

"The decision to bring La Roche-Posay to Walmart is rooted in our shared commitment to providing healthy skin, fueled by science and purpose, and driven by patient-centricity and accessibility. From newborns to cancer patients, and from UV protection to repairing fragile skin, La Roche-Posay drives dermatology forward by joining forces with the medical community," says Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager of La Roche-Posay. "By launching at Walmart, we are significantly expanding the reach of our mission to make science backed skincare more accessible."

Through this collaboration, La Roche-Posay and Walmart will elevate the retail experience and revolutionize the level of care available in the market as it stands. Through specialized training, the brands will empower Walmart pharmacists to serve as specialized skincare advisors, providing personalized consultations that address complex needs, including the skin side effects of medical treatments.

"We are thrilled to expand La Roche-Posay skincare into our stores and make advanced skincare more accessible for our customers," said Vinima Shekhar, vice president, beauty, Walmart U.S. "Our beauty strategy is anchored in ensuring customers have access to the brands and products they need, want and love, across every tier of the category. Through the combination of our trusted, knowledgeable team of pharmacists and the science backed skin care of La Roche-Posay, Walmart will further strengthen its place as a leading skin care destination."

La Roche-Posay products are now available in select Walmart locations nationwide, including some of the brand's top best-selling products, including:

Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer : formulated with ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin to repair skin's natural protective barrier after 1-hour and provide up to 48-hour hydration

: formulated with ceramide-3, niacinamide, and glycerin to repair skin's natural protective barrier after 1-hour and provide up to 48-hour hydration Anthelios Ultra Light Fluid Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60 : a multi-award winning facial sunscreen formulated with Cell-Ox Shield® technology to provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with antioxidants

: a multi-award winning facial sunscreen formulated with Cell-Ox Shield® technology to provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with antioxidants Cicaplast Balm B5 : multi-purpose soothing cream that hydrates cracked, chapped, chafed skin and dry skin irritations, formulated with Tribioma™, a proprietary prebiotic complex

: multi-purpose soothing cream that hydrates cracked, chapped, chafed skin and dry skin irritations, formulated with Tribioma™, a proprietary prebiotic complex Effaclar BPO Acne Treatment: a unique formula powered by dermatologist recommended ingredients for efficacy against four types of acne, formulated with 5.5% micronized Benzoyl Peroxide

a unique formula powered by dermatologist recommended ingredients for efficacy against four types of acne, formulated with 5.5% micronized Benzoyl Peroxide Hyalu B5 Serum: an ultra-hydrating pure hyaluronic acid serum that helps repair skin by replenishing the natural moisture barrier

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide [1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE La Roche-Posay