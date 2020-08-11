L.A. Rockler Fur Company begins auctions of remaining garments

SPRING VALLEY, Minn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 100 years, L.A. Rockler Fur Company is moving into the final stages of selling its inventory of garments. The furs are being sold in a Luxury Fur Auction consisting of a series of online auctions, with Minnesota auction firm Grafe Auction Company managing the sales.

The inventory liquidation began in early March with a tag sale, where prospective buyers could buy at set prices. But now, the bidders will be the ones setting the prices, according to Paul McCartan, one of the project managers for Grafe.

The first auction, with 96 garments being sold, can be viewed at grafeauction.com. A second auction with approximately 300 more will be added shortly. The garments in current auctions are available for viewing at the Rockler store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday, 16 North 4th Street, Minneapolis.

"After the first couple of groups, we'll be putting more garments into auctions on the site for the next few weeks. We will be selling 700 to 800 a week until the entire inventory is sold," said McCartan.

Garments include a wide range of furs and styles, including full-length mink, mink stoles and jackets, rabbit, chinchilla, red fox and silver fox.

McCartan said fur retailers and individuals alike are showing an interest in the auction. "In some cases, garments will likely sell for less than retailers are paying wholesalers, so they will see it as a way to improve their margins while offering a wider selection to their retail customers," said McCartan.

The company has closed and is selling its inventory because 90-year-old industry legend Sheldon Rockler has retired.

Individuals with questions about the auction may call Ben Grafe, 507-273-3507 or McCartan at 515-320-7600.

Grafe Auction , based in Spring Valley, Minnesota, is a national leader in commercial, industrial and specialty auction events.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Grafe Auction

Related Links

https://www.grafeauction.com

