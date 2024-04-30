LA SERENA VILLAS, A KIRKWOOD COLLECTION PROPERTY AWARDED A MICHELIN KEY FOR OUTSTANDING HOTEL EXPERIENCE

The Palm Springs property is one of only 124 hotels awarded this distinguished honor

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkwood Collection is thrilled to announce that its Palm Springs property, La Serena Villas, has received a prestigious MICHELIN Key. Just as the MICHELIN Stars recognize outstanding restaurants, hotels now have their own distinction. As part of MICHELIN's first US selection, La Serena Villas was chosen as 1 out of only 124 hotels to earn the distinction, out of nearly 1,000 hotels recommended by the Guide across the U.S.

"We are incredibly honored that La Serena Villas was recognized by MICHELIN to receive a Key. Their standards of excellence across the hospitality industry are second to none and have set the new international benchmark for travelers. It is a true testament to our continued dedication to providing exceptional service to our guests. This award fuels our passion for crafting unforgettable experiences, where historic luxury meets genuine hospitality," said Alex Kirkwood, CEO and Founder of Kirkwood Collection.

The first U.S. MICHELIN Key selections bring together establishments offering a wide variety of concepts, price ranges and geographical locations. Just like the famous stars indicate the best culinary experiences in the MICHELIN Guide restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Keys reveal accommodations in the Guide's hotel selection that offer the most outstanding stays. They are a new benchmark for travelers, qualifying each hotel experience in broader terms than simple amenities.

"As a MICHELIN Key recipient, we are incredibly proud of our entire team at La Serena Villas and The Collection as a whole for this incredible achievement," said Kirkwood.

La Serena Villas is in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. The hotel redefines luxury stays for the modern traveler seeking a balance between vibrant city life and serene privacy. Originally built in 1933, this 18-room historic hotel sits on over an acre of beautiful, landscaped grounds and features a salt-water pool off the lobby and restaurant. The property was redeveloped as a luxury hotel giving guests a world-class experience. The secluded private villas each have a private patio, complete with a romantic claw foot tub and firepit. The on-site restaurant, Azúcar, offers a modern take on contemporary Latin cuisine, and Sugar High Rooftop Lounge, one of only three rooftop bars in Palm Springs, serves specialty cocktails with views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

SOURCE Kirkwood Collection