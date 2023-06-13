LA SIENNA APARTMENTS HOLDS A RIBBON CUTTING

FULFILLING HOUSING NEEDS IN SOUTH TEXAS

EDINBURG, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, 2023, the newly constructed La Sienna Apartments will have an official ribbon cutting, in conjunction with the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, at 11:00 a.m. at 3800 La Sienna Parkway in Edinburg Texas. Chamber members, community members, and members of the media are invited to the ceremony. Light refreshments will be served.

The brand new La Sienna Apartments in Edinburg, Texas.

At the celebration, guests will tour the new apartment homes and resident community areas. La Sienna is a green built community and features one, two and three bedroom apartment homes across seventeen (17) residential buildings, with designer touches in each living space. Four floorplans are offered and range from 746 – 1187 square feet.

Residents will appreciate the in-home features such as the included washers and dryers, private patios, walk-in closets, granite countertops, ceiling fans, energy star appliances throughout, and state of the art internet service. La Sienna offers exceptional indoor and outdoor resident-friendly amenities that include a full fitness center, Starbucks coffee bar, free community area wi-fi, gorgeous pool and lounge areas, pet park, BBQ grills, covered parking, limited access gates and game areas.

The construction of La Sienna Apartments is a step forward in fulfilling the housing needs of South Texas. The fifteen (15) acre multifamily site officially opened last year and with 288 units, La Sienna is the first multifamily community within the La Sienna Master Planned Community developed by the Burns Development Company . The forty million dollar investment is the vision of David Salazar and Felipe Martinez of World Development, LLC and offers residents of Hidalgo county new and modern living options. The construction of the development has infused the local economy with an estimated 500 jobs and over 230,000 man hours, contributing to the overall health of the Edinburg economy.

La Sienna was designed by Gonzalez, Newell, Bender Inc. architects and is being constructed by Broaddus Construction. LLC . The Project Financing was provided by Davis-Penn Mortgage Company and the community is professionally managed by HomeSpring Residential Services .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

David Salazar

Phone: (210) 415-0675

[email protected]

Felipe Martinez

Phone: (956) 340-3300

[email protected]

SOURCE World Development, LLC