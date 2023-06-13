LA SIENNA APARTMENTS HOLDS A RIBBON CUTTING

News provided by

World Development, LLC

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

FULFILLING HOUSING NEEDS IN SOUTH TEXAS

EDINBURG, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, 2023, the newly constructed La Sienna Apartments will have an official ribbon cutting, in conjunction with the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, at 11:00 a.m. at 3800 La Sienna Parkway in Edinburg Texas. Chamber members, community members, and members of the media are invited to the ceremony. Light refreshments will be served.

Continue Reading
The brand new La Sienna Apartments in Edinburg, Texas.
The brand new La Sienna Apartments in Edinburg, Texas.

At the celebration, guests will tour the new apartment homes and resident community areas. La Sienna is a green built community and features one, two and three bedroom apartment homes across seventeen (17) residential buildings, with designer touches in each living space. Four floorplans are offered and range from 746 – 1187 square feet.

Residents will appreciate the in-home features such as the included washers and dryers, private patios, walk-in closets, granite countertops, ceiling fans, energy star appliances throughout, and state of the art internet service. La Sienna offers exceptional indoor and outdoor resident-friendly amenities that include a full fitness center, Starbucks coffee bar, free community area wi-fi, gorgeous pool and lounge areas, pet park, BBQ grills, covered parking, limited access gates and game areas.

The construction of La Sienna Apartments is a step forward in fulfilling the housing needs of South Texas. The fifteen (15) acre multifamily site officially opened last year and with 288 units, La Sienna is the first multifamily community within the La Sienna Master Planned Community developed by the Burns Development Company. The forty million dollar investment is the vision of David Salazar and Felipe Martinez of World Development, LLC and offers residents of Hidalgo county new and modern living options. The construction of the development has infused the local economy with an estimated 500 jobs and over 230,000 man hours, contributing to the overall health of the Edinburg economy.

La Sienna was designed by Gonzalez, Newell, Bender Inc. architects and is being constructed by Broaddus Construction. LLC. The Project Financing was provided by Davis-Penn Mortgage Company and the community is professionally managed by HomeSpring Residential Services.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
David Salazar
Phone: (210) 415-0675
[email protected]

Felipe Martinez
Phone: (956) 340-3300  
[email protected]

SOURCE World Development, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.