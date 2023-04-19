La Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA), Havas Play, Subway, Dentsu and Carat Win 2022 MMA SMARTIES Best In Show Awards

SMARTIES X Global Best in Show Awarded to La Société Protectrice des Animaux and Havas Play's "Adopt a Mod" and Subway, Dentsu, and Carat's "Subway Eat Fresh Refresh" Campaign wins North America Best in Show

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the most imaginative and innovative work that marketing talent and agency teams have created over the past 2 years to drive business impact, MMA GLOBAL announced the winners for the 2022 SMARTIES X and SMARTIES North America Awards during the MMA's Possible Conference & Exposition in Miami, Florida April 17-19 .

SMARTIES X is the world's first marketing award recognizing innovation and business growth. It is the highest achievement across the globe honoring and awarding outstanding innovation. SMARTIES North America honors the most effective modern marketing in the United States and Canada.

"What the Effies are for measuring marketing effectiveness and Cannes Lions are for celebrating creativity, the SMARTIES are for recognizing tangible business impact," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "This prestigious award distinguishes the brands, agencies, media companies, and solution/technology providers that have achieved meaningful results. It's the only accolade in the industry that honors marketing's powerful impact on business."

The winners were selected from among hundreds of submissions across more than 20 countries and were initially evaluated by the SMARTIES Screening Council of over 100 marketing professionals representing leading brands, agencies, and technology enablers across the globe to determine the shortlist. These shortlisted campaigns were then reviewed in virtual jury sessions by the MMA's independent jury , which is comprised of some of the best marketing minds in the industry and led by jury chair, Mike Margolin, SVP/Chief Digital Officer, RPA.

Mindshare was a top SMARTIES winner overall, with 25 SMARTIES Awards representing Dove, Boost, Aquafina, Pepsi, KFC, Unilever, and more.

"The work submitted this year represented ingenuity, empathy, and innovation, demonstrating how brands are engaging with today's consumers across traditional and emerging channels such as Web3," said Yasmin Melendez, VP Content & Programming, Beyond Ordinary Events. "Our jury definitely had their work cut out for them to determine which campaigns were worthy of the 2022 SMARTIES X or SMARTIES North America gold, silver, and bronze awards as well as our most sought-after Best In Show award."

The campaigns that earned Best-in-Show honors are La Société Protectrice des Animaux and Havas Play's "Adopt a Mod" and Subway, Dentsu, and Carat's "Subway Eat Fresh Refresh" Campaign.

Categories for this year's awards span across technology, media, and marketing, which distinguishes work that really stood out, made an impact for their brands, and are amongst the most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in the marketing industry today.

2022 SMARTIES X Global Awards Winners:

With an expanded eligibility window - SMARTIES X Global honors were given to work that first appeared in public between January 2021 – December 2022

BEST IN SHOW:

La Société Protectrice des Animaux and Havas Play for "Adopt a Mod"

MARKETING IMPACT

Brand Experience

Gold: Dove and Mindshare for "Dove Detox Your Feed"

Silver: Dove and Mindshare India for "Dove Stop The Beauty Test 2.0"

Bronze: TikTok Korea and SM C&C for "All the usefulness for me, TikTok"

Bronze: TIM and BETC Havas for "Silent Hit"

Instant Impact

Gold: Heineken and Leo Burnett for " Heineken Silver's The eKoin"

for " The eKoin" Silver: Pepsico / Lay's and Mindshare China for "Lay's: Find Your Flavour"

Bronze: Sting Red and Mindshare Vietnam for "Sting Up - Where I Don't Live"

Lead Generation

Gold: Dogtopia and Reshift Media for "Localized Digital Advertising"

Bronze: Horlicks Protein Plus and Mindshare for "Making Protein a Routine During the Lockdown"

Data Insights

Gold: Dove and Mindshare for "Thumbstopping Beauty Biases"

Silver: Unilever Turkey - Magnum and PHD Turkey for "Magnum - Director Mix/Coda"

Product / Service Launch

Gold: BIA Saigon and Ogilvy for "How Real Local Pride Beats Fake News"

Silver: Bayer and EssenceMediacom Vietnam for "Redoxon Healthy Treat"

Silver: Yumoş - Unilever and Wunderman Thompson Turkey for "Yumoş Sıkılıyor"

Customer Life-Cycle Marketing

Gold: Heineken and Leo Burnett for " Heineken Silver's The eKoin"

for " The eKoin" Silver: Yum China / KFC and Mindshare China for "KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards"

/ KFC and Mindshare China for "KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards" Bronze: Bayer and EssenceMediacom Vietnam for "Redoxon Healthy Treat"

PURPOSE-DRIVEN MARKETING

Social Impact Marketing

Gold: Australians for UNCHR and BMF Australia for "Reluctant Shanty"

Gold: International Paralympic Committee and Meta for "Raw: Emotions Unite Us"

Gold: La Societé Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) and Havas Play for "Adopt a Mod"

Silver: Laisha and Havas Tel Aviv for "Helpline on the Cover"

Bronze: International Paralympic Committee and Meta for "Raw: Emotions Unite Us"

Brand Purpose/Activism

Gold: Australians for UNCHR and BMF Australia for "Reluctant Shanty"

Silver: Dove and Mindshare India for "Dove Stop The Beauty Test 2.0"

Silver: Laisha and Havas Tel Aviv for "Helpline on the Cover"

Bronze: Dove and Mindshare for "Dove Detox Your Feed"

Diversity & Inclusion

Gold: Ancestry and OMD for "Ancestry / A Dream Delivered: The Lost Letters of Hawkins Wilson"

Silver: Boost and Mindshare India for "Game Stamina Ka - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming"

IMPACT MEDIA

Cross Platform - All Media

Gold: Sunlight and Mindshare India for "Tantir Rong"

Silver: Upstox and Mindshare India for "Demystifying Stock Trading through Cricket"

Silver: Yum China / KFC and Mindshare China for "KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards"

/ KFC and Mindshare China for "KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards" Bronze: Ensure Gold Vietnam and Hakuhodo & Saigon Advertising Co., Ltd. for "Ensure Gold 2022 TET Campaign – An Integrated Powerful Awakening Call for Caregivers"

Bronze: UltraTech Cement and Mindshare India for "Ghar Ek Mauka Ek"

Cross Platform - Digital Only

Silver: Boost and Mindshare India for "Game Stamina Ka - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming"

Bronze: UltraTech Cement and Mindshare India for "Ghar Ek Mauka Ek"

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports

Gold: La Societé Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) and Havas Play for "Adopt a Mod"

Silver: Boost and Mindshare India for "Game Stamina Ka - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming"

Social Media Marketing

Silver: HBO Max and Hearts & Science for "Peacemaker"

Bronze: Amazon Prime Video India and SoCheers for "The Family Man Season 2"

Creator / Influencer Marketing

Gold: Heineken and Leo Burnett for " Heineken Silver's The eKoin"

for " The eKoin" Silver: TikTok and The Chariot Agency for "#IniStyleKita"

Silver: TikTok for " Singapore is NOT"

is NOT" Bronze: Maybelline New York and XYZ Saigon for "MẤY BÉ LÌ 2.0 - Transforming Multiple Shades of Daring"

Social Messaging / Chat Apps / Text Messaging

Gold: Dove and Mindshare India for "Thumbstopping Beauty Biases"

Bronze: BRU and Mindshare India for "Aanandam Aarambam - Happiness starts with a Cup of Bru"

EXPERIENCE TECHNOLOGY

Audio / Voice / Sonic Branding

Silver: Blibli and Wavemaker Indonesia for "Strengthening brand's unique value using karaoke ad units"

Bronze: Pepsi and MindshareWorld for "Pepsi - My Music My Way "

XR Technology (AR/VR/MR)

Bronze: LUX Botanicals and T&A Ogilvy Vietnam for "LUX Botanicals - Change for the better"

Bronze: Narcotiques Anonymes and Havas Play for "NAverse"

Experimental / Innovation Technology

Gold: Dove and Mindshare India for "Thumbstopping Beauty Biases"

Silver: Aquafina and Mindshare Vietnam for "Aquafina | RE-Birth on a Ramp"

Geo-Targeting

Silver: Sabeco and EssenceMediacom Vietnam for "Bia Saigon Tet 2022"

Bronze: Unilever Turkey - Algida and PHD Turkey for "Changing Algida Ice Creams as the Weather Changes"

WEB 3.0

The Internet of Innovation / Connected Intelligent Devices

Gold: Dot Incorporation and Mediaplus Germany for "Dot Go"

Spatial Technology

Gold: Ultima and Havas Media Italy for "Neverending Chase"

Silver: Heineken and Leo Burnett for " Heineken Silver's The eKoin"

for " The eKoin" Bronze: Narcotiques Anonymes and Havas Play for "NAverse"

Real-Time Marketing

Gold: McDonald's and OMD for "#ไอติมโคนทุบ Smashed Vanilla Cone Organic Trend Picked Up by McDonald's Thailand "

" Silver: Ultima and Havas Media Italy for "Neverending Chase"

Bronze: SHIKHAR and Mindshare India for "Unilever's B2B app reaches a new SHIKHAR(Peak) !!!"

Metaverse

Gold: International Paralympic Committee and Meta for "Raw: Emotions Unite Us"

Bronze: Campbell's Condensed and MSL Group for "Campbell's NFT"

E-COMMERCE

Integrated Ecommerce Innovation

Silver: Admicro and Athena CM Agency by Admicro for "KOC Vietnam: The first show about KOC's career"

Silver: P&G and EssenceMediacom Vietnam for "Pampers Summer Up"

Bronze: Dove and Pik Creative for "Dove ''Hair Care Day'' First Time In Livestream Shopping"

O2O / New Retail / Innovative Sales Channels

Gold: Volvo and Hogarth Brasil for "Street Configurator"

Bronze: Coca-Cola and WPP - MediaCom for "Recruiting the next generation of Coke drinkers at scale enabled by Grivy"

Social / Influencer Commerce

Gold: Lay's and Mindshare China for "Lay's: Find Your Flavour"

Silver: MasterKong / KangShiFu and Mindshare China for "KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar"

CREATIVE

Customer Experience (CX)

Bronze: Nestle Nescafe and Publicis Worldwide for "Nescafé Tarot Ca phe"

User Experience (UX) & Design

Gold: Dot Incorporation and Mediaplus Germany for "Dot Go"

Silver: Heineken and Leo Burnett for " Heineken Silver's The eKoin"

for " The eKoin" Bronze: Allianz Türkiye and Ting for "UX Design for Allianz'ım Mobile App"

Personalization

Gold: Google Search and Toaster Singapore for "Reviews of Hope"

Silver: Nestle Nescafe and Publicis Worldwide for "Nescafé Tarot Ca phe"

Bronze: Mondelez Kinh Do Mooncake and Publicis Worldwide for "Keeping Festive Stories Virtually Alive"

Short or Long Form Video

Gold: Vim and Mindshare India for "Vim Black"

Silver: P&G and EssenceMediacom Vietnam for "H&S 100 Names, 1 Solution"

Bronze: Maybelline and TikTok Indonesia for "How Maybelline Turns Audience into Consumers Through Videos on TikTok"

2022 North America SMARTIES Winners:

SMARTIES North America honors were given to work that first appeared in public between July 2021 – December 2022

BEST-IN-SHOW:

Subway, Dentsu, and Carat for "Subway Eat Fresh Refresh"

MARKETING OBJECTIVE

Brand Experience

Silver: Invesco QQQ and 160over90 for "Invesco QQQ's "How Not to Suck at Money"

Bronze: E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and MullenLowe for "Bringing Back the E*TRADE Baby, Super Bowl 56"

Instant Impact

Silver: SHOWTIME and Movement Strategy for "Pays To Be Friends With SHOWTIME"

Lead Generation

Gold: Dogtopia and Reshift Media for "Localized Digital Advertising"

Data Insights

Silver: Whirlpool Shopper and Digitas for "Whirlpool Shopper"

Product / Service Launch

Gold: Subway, Dentsu and Carat for "Subway Eat Fresh Refresh"

Bronze: Bank of America and GroupeConnect for "Can't Stop Banking"

PURPOSE-DRIVEN MARKETING

Brand Purpose/Activism

Gold: Dove and Mindshare for "Dove Detox Your Feed"

Bronze: Salesforce and Fortune Brand Studios for "The Ecopreneurs"

Bronze: AT&T Mobility and Hearts & Science, ATTN: for "The Love Connection"

Diversity & Inclusion

Silver: AT&T Mobility and Hearts & Science, ATTN: for "The Love Connection"

IMPACT MEDIA

Cross Platform - All Media

Silver: Reese's Puffs and General Mills for "KAWSPuffs"

Bronze: Bank of America and GroupeConnect for "Can't Stop Banking"

Cross Platform - Digital Only

Bronze: AdapTable Meals and Avalanche Media for "AdTheorent and JBS Foods "AdapTable Meals Digital Advertising Campaign""

Bronze: YouTube and Toaster for "#LoveNotes"

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports

Bronze: Reese's Puffs and General Mills for "KAWSPuffs"





Social Media Marketing

Gold: McDonald's and Influential for "McDonald's Menu Hacks"

Silver: Clé de Peau Beauté and Whalar for "Thirst Trap"

Bronze: HBO Max and Hearts & Science for "Peacemaker"

Bronze: SHOWTIME and Movement Strategy for "Yellowjackets Builds A Social Hit"

Creator / Influencer Marketing

Gold: Clé de Peau Beauté and Whalar for "Thirst Trap"

EXPERIENCE TECHNOLOGY

XR Technology (AR/VR/MR)

Bronze: Reese's Puffs and General Mills for "KAWSPuffs"

Geo-Targeting

Bronze: AdapTable Meals and Avalanche Media for "AdTheorent and JBS Foods "AdapTable Meals Digital Advertising Campaign"

WEB 3.0

Metaverse

Bronze: Degree and Mindshare for "Degree Metathon"

Bronze: Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures and Starmark for "VR Takes Boggy Creek To Travel Planners Worldwide"

CREATIVE

Short or Long Form VideoGold: Dove and Mindshare for "Reverse Selfie"

Bronze: CNBC/Salesforce and NBC News Brand Studio for "CNBC News Brand Studio & Salesforce's THE SHIFT"

About MMA Global :

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change–in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: 1-800-Flowers.com, Adobe, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial, AppsFlyer, AT&T, Bank of America, Campbell's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chobani, Choice Hotels, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate Palmolive, CVS Health, Diageo, Dunkin' Brands, eBay, E*TRADE, Ford, General Motors Company, Google, GSK, Hilton Worldwide, IBM Watson Advertising, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Marriott International, Match Group, Mastercard, McDonald's, Merkle, Meta, Molson Coors, NBCU, Neustar, a TransUnion Company, Peloton, Pinterest, Roku, Salesforce, Snap Inc., Target Inc., The Walt Disney Company, T-Mobile, Twitch, Twitter, Uber, Unilever, Universal McCann, Vibes, Visa, Walmart, Waze, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters is located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

