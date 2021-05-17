LA Sparks Announce Partnership with HYPERICE

Based in Irvine, CA, Hyperice creates innovative recovery products focused on percussion, thermal, vibration and dynamic compression. The company will support their local WNBA team by providing LA Sparks players and training staff with access to Hyperice technology, including their Normatec and Venom heat therapy products, both at the Sparks practice facility at Academy USA in Glendale and on the sidelines for gamedays at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Staples Center.

"We're excited to partner with a cutting-edge recovery brand in Hyperice," Sparks Interim President and COO Natalie White said. "WNBA players often play year-round and so Hyperice's tools will significantly enhance our player's experience and provide our training staff with additional resources to assist with recovery."

Throughout the Sparks training camp, which began on April 25, the Sparks have used the Hyperice Hypervolt, a percussion therapy massage tool, which accelerates warmup and recovery, reduces muscle soreness and stiffness, and improves range of motion and flexibility.

"The LA Sparks are one of the premier original franchises of the WNBA, and Hyperice's hometown team, which makes this a historic first WNBA team partnership for us," said Dan Canina, Director of Global Performance. "The partnership not only allows us to share recovery technology innovation with the Sparks' global fanbase but also further cements Hyperice as LA's recovery tech company."

The LA Sparks and the WNBA are celebrating their 25th Anniversary season.

ABOUT HYPERICE

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.

Contact: Chegge Ulli, Jack Taylor PR

[email protected] | (914)-575-9132

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SPARKS

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 24 seasons and remain the only active team in the league to win back-to-back titles. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Staples Center has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court.

Contact: Eli Horowitz, Director of Public Relations and Communications

[email protected] | (847) 644-9932

SOURCE Hyperice

Related Links

http://www.hyperice.com

