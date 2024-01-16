La Sportiva Opens First Premium Retail Location in United States

News provided by

La Sportiva

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Boulder, Colorado Store Features Product From La Sportiva's Entire Line of Mountain Gear

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Sportiva, maker of the world's finest mountain gear, today announced the opening of its first premium retail store in the United States. The new store is located at 2100 Broadway, which is the crossroads of Spruce and Broadway Streets in Boulder, Colorado, and opened its doors to the public on January 2, 2024. The location features products from La Sportiva's entire collection, from climbing and running shoes to ski touring gear and premium apparel.

"We are not just opening a store here; we are creating a hub for the outdoor community," said Jonathan Lantz, President of La Sportiva North America. "Boulder is renowned for its amazing access to climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing. This store is designed to be a gathering place for mountain athletes, where the local community can come together to share their passion, experiences, and knowledge about the sports they love."

The Boulder store aims to be a community center, hosting events, workshops, and group runs that celebrate the outdoor lifestyle. It's a place where beginners can learn, experts can share, and everyone can experience the quality and innovation that La Sportiva brings to the world of mountain sports. This new location is part of a global brick-and-mortar strategy that aims to further integrate the brand into mountain towns across the world. The new Boulder store is La Sportiva's first retail location in North America, adding to their current global retail presence of 12 stores located in the most iconic climbing and mountaineering towns in Europe.

La Sportiva has had a presence in the front range of Colorado since 1990, with Boulder serving as the brand's second hub outside of the company's home base, which is nestled in the Ziano di Fiemme in the Italian Dolomites. The North American arm of the company started in Colorado as a distributor and has since deepened its relationship with the family-owned Italian brand.

"As we expand into the US market, we want to draw a throughline back to our history in the Dolomites and connect with communities that share our passion for the outdoors," said Lorenzo Delladio, president and CEO of La Sportiva. "Boulder has a rich history in the outdoor space, and its populace shares our views on the importance of environmental responsibility. We believe this is the perfect location for us to connect with our customers on a deeper level. Our goal with this store is not just to sell product, but to give something back to this wonderful city that has given so much to our brand over the years."

La Sportiva invites the Boulder community and all who love the outdoors to visit the new location. A grand opening event is slated for this spring, with plans for a large celebration, bringing together La Sportiva's top athletes, national media, and local outdoor enthusiasts.

Contact La Sportiva PR representative Sean Van Horn at [email protected] for more information.

With over 90 years of heritage, La Sportiva has unrivaled experience in building the world's finest performance mountain footwear. Creating innovation through passion, La Sportiva now offers the most versatile technical climbing, mountaineering, Mountain Running® and hiking shoes on the market as well as ski mountaineering hardware and apparel. For more information on La Sportiva visit www.sportiva.com or visit their Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/LaSportiva. 

SOURCE La Sportiva

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.