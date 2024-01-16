La Sportiva Opens First Premium Retail Location in United States

"We are not just opening a store here; we are creating a hub for the outdoor community," said Jonathan Lantz, President of La Sportiva North America. "Boulder is renowned for its amazing access to climbing, trail running, and backcountry skiing. This store is designed to be a gathering place for mountain athletes, where the local community can come together to share their passion, experiences, and knowledge about the sports they love."

The Boulder store aims to be a community center, hosting events, workshops, and group runs that celebrate the outdoor lifestyle. It's a place where beginners can learn, experts can share, and everyone can experience the quality and innovation that La Sportiva brings to the world of mountain sports. This new location is part of a global brick-and-mortar strategy that aims to further integrate the brand into mountain towns across the world. The new Boulder store is La Sportiva's first retail location in North America, adding to their current global retail presence of 12 stores located in the most iconic climbing and mountaineering towns in Europe.

La Sportiva has had a presence in the front range of Colorado since 1990, with Boulder serving as the brand's second hub outside of the company's home base, which is nestled in the Ziano di Fiemme in the Italian Dolomites. The North American arm of the company started in Colorado as a distributor and has since deepened its relationship with the family-owned Italian brand.

"As we expand into the US market, we want to draw a throughline back to our history in the Dolomites and connect with communities that share our passion for the outdoors," said Lorenzo Delladio, president and CEO of La Sportiva. "Boulder has a rich history in the outdoor space, and its populace shares our views on the importance of environmental responsibility. We believe this is the perfect location for us to connect with our customers on a deeper level. Our goal with this store is not just to sell product, but to give something back to this wonderful city that has given so much to our brand over the years."

La Sportiva invites the Boulder community and all who love the outdoors to visit the new location. A grand opening event is slated for this spring, with plans for a large celebration, bringing together La Sportiva's top athletes, national media, and local outdoor enthusiasts.

With over 90 years of heritage, La Sportiva has unrivaled experience in building the world's finest performance mountain footwear. Creating innovation through passion, La Sportiva now offers the most versatile technical climbing, mountaineering, Mountain Running® and hiking shoes on the market as well as ski mountaineering hardware and apparel. For more information on La Sportiva visit www.sportiva.com or visit their Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/LaSportiva.

