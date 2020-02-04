LA Startup OurOffice Launches the First Turnkey Solution for Diversity and Inclusion

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OurOffice has launched DIaaS, Diversity and Inclusion as a Service, for building inclusive workplace cultures. DIaaS combines powerful technology and outsourced D&I management to deliver 8X ROI at a fraction of the costs of an in-house capability.

OurOffice introduced a comprehensive platform for measuring and managing D&I In 2019. "AM General is committed to benchmarking and implementing D&I best practices," said Andy Hove, AM General President and CEO. "We found OurOffice to be the right solution to help us share information, as well as have meaningful analytics and tools to measure progress and continue to drive change."

Studies show 97% of companies have D&I programs, but only 25% of targeted employees benefit from them. "To change this, we provide our customers with data and a disciplined process, but also the human touch to listen, interpret, engage, and guide leaders and their organizations," says Sonya Sepahban, OurOffice CEO.

"We're committed to D&I and wanted to put a solid plan in place early on. OurOffice was the perfect partner to educate us and help us get a great start efficiently and affordably," said Brett Terry, Chief Operating Officer of Jemmstone.

DIaaS starts with an initial assessment of maturity of a company's D&I infrastructure, processes and policies," explains Ron Harris, OurOffice VP of Sales and Marketing. "The D&I Manager engages key stakeholders to build a working diversity plan, capturing the drivers, goals and the implementation approach for an inclusive culture. We support the whole organization throughout their D&I journey to ensure success," adds Harris.

OurOffice employee portal lets everyone share their experiences and ideas about D&I and workplace culture. "Capturing the voice of employees in "Stories" increases empathy, engagement and belonging. Stories also provide valuable insights for leadership and their D&I Manager," explains Sepahban.

"We have focused on scalability and efficiency in everything we do, from OurOffice technology to the way D&I Managers leverage it to deliver DIaaS," says Arsames Qajar, OurOffice CTO and Co-founder.

"OurOffice is the category-defining solution needed to transform the trajectory and pace of D&I at scale," said Hope Taitz, an early investor, and CEO of ELY Capital. OurOffice funding round later this year will help OurOffice continue to build the D&I ecosystem and expand their footprint.

