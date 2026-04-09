L.A. Works and Partners Kick Off LA Climate Week with Eaton Canyon Restoration Effort

Altadena Event also marks the start of L.A. Works' Earth Month of volunteer service opportunities

ALTADENA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, L.A. Works joined LA Climate Week, the Governor's Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve), and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation to launch LA Climate Week with a volunteer-driven land restoration event in Eaton Canyon.

Pictured at Eaton Canyon (L–R): Stephen Davalos, VP of External Affairs, L.A. Works; Josh Fryday, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer; Norma E. García-González, Director, L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation; and Daniel Thorman, LA Climate Week Co-Founder and Collidescope Foundation Executive Director.

Nearly 100 volunteers gathered in Altadena to support wildlife recovery efforts, including trail restoration, debris removal, and habitat rehabilitation in Eaton Canyon. At a time when communities can feel divided, volunteerism offers a way for people from all backgrounds to find common ground. By showing up, working side by side, and contributing to something larger than themselves, volunteers not only help restore natural spaces – they strengthen connection, understanding, and a shared sense of purpose.

While wildfire activity may no longer dominate headlines, recovery efforts remain ongoing across Los Angeles County. Projects like the Eaton Canyon restoration highlight the sustained commitment required to restore natural spaces and reduce future risk.

This year marks L.A. Works' 35th anniversary, reflecting decades of connecting Angelenos to volunteer opportunities that address critical community needs. Through partnerships with public agencies and nonprofit organizations, L.A. Works continues to expand access to service opportunities that support both immediate recovery efforts and long-term climate resilience.

"Volunteering is one of the most powerful ways we can come together," said Deborah Brutchey, Executive Director of L.A. Works. "When people show up to serve, whether they're restoring a trail, planting, or supporting their neighbors, they're building connection and finding common ground. That's what strengthens communities. During Earth Month, we encourage everyone to take some time, get outside, and be part of something positive. Even a few hours can make a real difference, for our environment and for each other."

Individuals and groups interested in participating in Earth Month activities can find upcoming volunteer opportunities at laworks.com/earth-month.

VIDEO: Photos and b-roll can be found here.

Photo Credit: LA County Parks and Recreation Department

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

Since 1991, L.A. Works has united Angelenos and inspired action for a more equitable LA. As the only nonprofit in Los Angeles that mobilizes tens of thousands of volunteers each year across a wide range of interconnected issues, L.A. Works organizes and recruits volunteers to directly impact vulnerable communities while strengthening the fabric of civil society. In 2025, L.A. Works volunteers gave more than 175,000 hours of service, which represents $7,024,500 in added capacity for nonprofits across Los Angeles County. More at www.laworks.com.

SOURCE L.A. Works