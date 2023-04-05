L.A. WORKS INSPIRES ANGELENOS TO TAKE ACTION FOR EARTH WEEK 2023

Featuring Special Earth Day Events on April 22, co-hosted by California Climate Action Corps, a Program of California Volunteers (Office of the Governor)

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to celebrate and honor the planet this April, L.A. Works invites the Los Angeles community to join together in service April 15-23 for Earth Week.

The week will culminate on Earth Day, April 22, with a series of volunteer events across Los Angeles hosted in partnership with California Climate Action Corps, a program of California Volunteers (Office of the Governor). Projects on this day will include tree planting, school greening, and composting.

"Earth Day is a reminder that we all share a responsibility to protect the planet," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director, L.A. Works. "Through our week of environmental volunteering and our Earth Day partnership with California Climate Action Corps, we remain committed to inspiring the community to take meaningful action to reduce our environmental impact, and we invite Angelenos to volunteer and join us in this effort."

Events on Earth Day include:

Santa Monica Mountains – At L.A. Works' flagship event, participants will plant and nurture native oak trees in Cheeseboro Canyon. By restoring oak woodlands, volunteers help fight climate change, bring back species diversity, and provide habitat for displaced species in the Santa Monica Mountains!

When : Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:00am – 12:30pm

Pasadena School Beautification – Help green and beautify the grounds of Pasadena High School! Volunteers will plant native or drought-tolerant plants, remove weeds, and build planter boxes and benches.

When : Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:00am – 12:00pm

For more information and to register for these opportunities and all our Earth Week activities, please visit LAWorks.com/earth-week.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, the nonprofit makes volunteering accessible to bring Angelenos' time and resources to nonprofits serving a range of needs, from hunger and homelessness to the achievement gap and cultural enrichment. As a unique nonprofit social enterprise, L.A. Works also creates service events and programs for corporations. More at www.laworks.com.

SOURCE L.A. Works