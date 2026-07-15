La-Z-Boy Incorporated Expands 3D Cloud Implementation, Scaling 3D Content to Elevate Design Services and Streamline Operations

Scalable, cutting-edge technology set to deliver 16MM on-demand, photorealistic product images, improving La-Z-Boy's omni-channel shopping and design experiences

MONROE, Mich., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, announces the expanded use of new 3D Cloud® technology to positively impact La-Z-Boy's omni-channel shopping and design experiences and to streamline internal operations. The company is continuing to invest in its innovation portfolio. Integrating the upgraded 3D Cloud offerings delivers a consistent product experience for La-Z-Boy customers across digital shopping channels. As an early adopter of 3D content, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has built a unified customer experience that improves the customer journey throughout its business.

When it comes to customized furniture, accurate product visualization matters. Watch how La-Z-Boy is transforming product visualization with 3D Cloud's API-based technology, making visuals of every possible customization available to shoppers on demand. Speed Speed

"La-Z-Boy Incorporated has believed, and invested, in innovation since our founding," commented Melinda Whittington, CEO, La-Z-Boy Incorporated. "It's how we have met and continue to meet our customers, partners, and team members' ever-evolving needs to deliver value across the business."

"The expansion of 3D Cloud's upgraded, new API-based technology into our business processes means that we can show every product and configuration exactly as it will be built, replacing the time-intensive process of manual rendering production," said Gerardo Ornelas, VP, Enterprise Digital Transformation for La-Z-Boy Incorporated. "The downstream impact of the expanded technology is positive. It gives our customers an improved shopping and design experience, while supporting our team with tools to move faster and align with merchandising priorities."

The cutting-edge API-based system generates an image for every possible product and style combination, allowing La-Z-Boy to showcase its full assortment of customization options while enhancing the shoppability of its products. It also supports both retail and wholesale channels by making product imagery easier to distribute and keep current. When scaled over the next few years, the system will deliver 16 million individual renders on demand.

With a customer-first approach, La-Z-Boy Incorporated offers the entire, enhanced suite of digital design offerings to give interior designers a more effective way to present ideas to clients while inspiring customers at-home to see their space in real-time and drive larger, more complete purchases.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our use of 3D as part of our broader innovation strategy while we explore what's possible with new technologies like room scanning and AI," added Ornelas.

"Gerardo and team are incredibly creative and ROI focused. We've worked alongside La-Z-Boy Incorporated to meet their emerging visualization needs and ensure that we are delivering value," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "Our longstanding collaboration and consistent record of innovation speak for themselves."

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is committed to customer-first innovation to turn technological advances into business value. For more information, follow La-Z-Boy on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 16 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

About 3D Cloud:

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configuration, and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Macy's, MillerKnoll, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

SOURCE 3D Cloud; La-Z-Boy Incorporated