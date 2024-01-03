LA-Z-BOY LAUNCHES DO NOT DISTURB DÉCOR TO PRIORITIZE AND PROTECT WELL-DESERVED REST RESOLUTIONS IN 2024

Ready, set, recline. Making self-care a priority is a top resolution for many Americans in 2024. In fact, according to a recent La-Z-Boy survey*, nearly 3 in 4 Americans (74%) say they plan to prioritize rest as a form of self-care this year. And while nearly half of Americans (47%) use the "do not disturb" function on their phones for moments of rest and relaxation, 76% say their friends and family don't always respect their time when they want uninterrupted moments of rest in real life.

That's where La-Z-Boy comes in! The limited-time-only complimentary pillows, which feature reinforcing phrases such as "Do Not Disturb," "Long Live the Lazy" and "Recline Mode Activated," are as trendy as they are cheeky.

"With nearly all Americans (88%) agreeing that they deserve uninterrupted rest, we knew we were the brand to help them reclaim and protect that time," said Christy Hoskins, vice president, chief marketing officer at La-Z-Boy. "The Do Not Disturb Décor line is the perfect complement to our 'Long Live the Lazy' marketing campaign, which empowers consumers to indulge in well-deserved feet-up moments of relaxation."

Join the movement to take a moment. The complimentary limited-edition needlepoint pillows will be available at DoNotDisturbDecor.com beginning January 8 while supplies last.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 177 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 11 stores in the U.S.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 521 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid® and England operating units. Additional information is available at la-z-boy.com .

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of La-Z-Boy from November 16-20, 2023, among 2,046 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

SOURCE La-Z-Boy