La-Z-Boy Southeast Recognized as No. 100 in Furniture Today's 35th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2018"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, is recognized as No. 100 in Furniture Today's 35th annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores" exclusive list with annual sales of $44.9M.



Furniture Today, known as the premier publication for the retail and manufacturing home furnishings landscape, compiles its 2018 list ranking furniture stores by 2017 sales of furniture, bedding and decorative accessories, including fabric and furniture protection, warranties and delivery.

"We are extremely humbled to be listed alongside some of the industry's most excellent retail operations in Furniture Today's Top 100," says Martha Brown, president and CEO, Tipperary Sales. "We are a family owned and operated business deeply committed to our mission of creating customers for life through exceptional experiences. This requires bold leadership, innovative problem-solving and a sincere commitment to excellence. I couldn't be prouder of our entire company team who made this possible."

With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A helpful website and YouTube channel also assist customers with the pre-buying experience.

"Learning to meet customers where they are in today's marketplace has been essential for our continued growth," added Lee Hopkins, vice president marketing, Tipperary Sales. "We aim to help our customers with the entire furniture buying experience and that means having a strong digital presence with helpful content, industry facts and insight into our products, special events, and community involvement. Based on client feedback and sales, our strategic investment in digital efforts has proved worthwhile."

La-Z-Boy Southeast added two new retail locations in 2017 in Savannah, Ga. and Asheville, Nc. which also contributed to its overall growth. A strong focus on building well-trained teams in those areas was another major focus for the company throughout the calendar year. "We were pleased to add new locations to help better-serve our customers," continued Brown. "Anticipating the needs our buyer has and identifying solutions will be an ongoing focus as we aim to climb the Top 100 list in the future."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company, founded in 1976, operates seven La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are located at 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way, Pooler, Ga.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, Nc. 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102, N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc. For more information, please visit www.la-z-boy.com/southeast.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

