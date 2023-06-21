La-Z-Boy Southeast Recognized as No. 88 in Furniture Today's 40th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2023"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, is recognized as No. 88 in Furniture Today's 40th annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores" exclusive list with annual sales of $70.7M, up $18.2M from 2021—more than a 23% increase year-over-year.

Furniture Today, known as the premier publication for the retail and manufacturing home furnishings landscape, compiles its 2023 list ranking furniture stores by 2022 sales of furniture, bedding and decorative accessories, including fabric and furniture protection, warranties and delivery.

Tipperary Sales' growth is especially notable in a year marked by dramatic sales decline, with nearly half of the list seeing sales drop. "Consumers shifted their spending away from their homes and into other areas, including travel and entertainment," notes the report. Remarkably, during a year that was largely disappointing for most furniture retailers, Tipperary exceeded internal goals and marked the third highest increase on the Top 100 in year-over-year sales.

"We are grateful to once again achieve a spot on Furniture Today's Top 100, which includes some of the industry's highest regarded retail operations," says Martha Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "As a family owned and operated company, we are deeply committed to providing the best furniture buying experience in our markets. We believe our outstanding growth exemplifies that this sincere pledge to our customers is being realized by our dedicated staff, who made this achievement possible."

With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A comprehensive website and YouTube channel also provides customers with a detailed and helpful pre-buying experience, answering frequent questions about products and the furniture buying experience.

"Each year, through our commitment to best serving our customer, we challenge ourselves to improve experiences through a variety of in-store, virtual, and technological improvements—all necessary in our digitally-driven marketplace," continued Brown. "We also remain committed to charitable organizations in our marketplaces, which we hope demonstrates a dedication to the communities where our employees and clients live and work. Based on client feedback and sales, our investments prove worthwhile."

A firm emphasis on building well-trained teams with a focus on bold leadership, innovative problem-solving, and a sincere commitment to excellence remains a top priority. "We were pleased to see our sales team develop strong skills relating to customer leads, follow-up, and closing sales," continued Brown. "Anticipating the needs of our buyer, identifying solutions, and first-rate customer service will be an ongoing focus as we aim to provide a remarkable furniture buying experience, hopefully resulting in a continued climb of the Furniture Today Top 100."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company, founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, Nc.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, Nc.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.: 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc.

For more information, please visit https://www.furnitureacademy.com.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

