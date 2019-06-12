La-Z-Boy Southeast Recognized as No. 94 in Furniture Today's 36ᵗʰ Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2019"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, is recognized as No. 94 in Furniture Today's 36th annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores" exclusive list with annual sales of $49.8M, up $4.9M from 2018.

Furniture Today, known as the premier publication for the retail and manufacturing home furnishings landscape, compiles its 2019 list ranking furniture stores by 2018 sales of furniture, bedding and decorative accessories, including fabric and furniture protection, warranties and delivery.

"We are humbled to once again achieve a spot on Furniture Today's Top 100, which includes some of the industry's most excellent and reputable retail operations," says Martha Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "As a family owned and operated business, we are deeply committed to our mission of creating customers for life through exceptional experiences. We believe this achievement is evidence that our pledge to our customers is being realized by our dedicated staff, resulting in continued company growth. I couldn't be prouder of our entire company team who made this possible."

With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A comprehensive website and YouTube channel also provides customers with a detailed and helpful pre-buying experience, answering frequent questions about products and the furniture buying experience.

"Learning to meet customers where they are in today's marketplace (even before they walk through our doors) has been essential for our growth," added Lee Hopkins, vice president marketing, Tipperary Sales. "We aim to help our customers with the entire furniture buying experience and that means having a strong digital presence with helpful content, industry facts and insight into our products, special events, and community involvement. Based on client feedback and sales, our strategic investment in digital efforts has proven its merit."

A strong emphasis on building well-trained teams with a focus on bold leadership, innovative problem-solving, and a sincere commitment to excellence was also a top priority for the company. "We were pleased to see our sales team develop strong skills relating to customer leads, follow-up, and closing sales," continued Brown. "Anticipating the needs of our buyer, identifying solutions, and first-rate customer service will be an ongoing focus as we aim to climb the Top 100 list in the future."

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company, founded in 1976, operates eigh La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, Nc.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, Nc.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.: 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc.

For more information, please visit https://www.furnitureacademy.com.

