LA2050 Grants Challenge Asks Angelenos What Issues Matter Most -- Then Funds Solutions in Those Areas

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public voting opened today in the LA2050 Grants Challenge, the Goldhirsh Foundation's annual project that invites Angelenos to choose the issues that matter most to them, and then directs funding to organizations working on those priorities. Voting is open through April 22nd at LA2050.org/vote and is available in 12 languages.

During the next 36 days, Angelenos can answer five questions about the issues they believe are most important for the region. Those selections will lead later this year to dozens of grants for non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and government agencies working in Los Angeles County to address them.

"Los Angeles, whatever our challenges, is a magnificent and magical metropolis," said Tara Roth, president of the Goldhirsh Foundation and its LA2050 initiative. "Thank you to everyone who takes the time each year to share their voice through our survey, and, welcome to everyone joining the movement for the first time."

More than one million votes have been cast since the LA2050 Grants Challenge launched in 2013. In each of the past four years, housing and homelessness has been the issue most frequently selected by voters. Other recurring high-ranking issue areas include health care access, community safety, and green space, park access, and trees.

The LA2050 Grants Challenge is just one aspect of the work undertaken by LA2050 and the Goldhirsh Foundation. For example, the Foundation recently launched the Halftime Institute (working title), an invitation-only residency program for social impact sector executives, and the Foundation's AI executive-in-residence provides artificial intelligence consulting, training, and workshops to hundreds of members of the Los Angeles impact community and beyond.

Portraits Project Highlights Impactful Angelenos

The theme of the 2026 LA2050 Grants Challenge is "What Do You Say, LA?"

As part of the campaign, Man One, the Goldhirsh Foundation's first-ever artist-in-residence, is creating digital portraits of impactful Angelenos from fields such as science, business, literature, art, athletics, music, food, and the non-profit sector.

Each portrait will be accompanied by a few words from the subject explaining why that particular issue matters most. The portraits will debut this week on the @LA2050 Instagram and @LA2050_ TikTok accounts.

Collaboration Drives the Grants Challenge

The LA2050 Grants Challenge is a collaborative effort. Last year, the Goldhirsh Foundation and 11 philanthropic funding partners provided nearly $3 million in grants to 55 Los Angeles non-profit organizations. This year's initial list of participating foundations will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, approximately 500 LA2050 Youth Ambassadors and 100 Outreach Partners – non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and government agencies – are working to ensure that communities across Los Angeles are represented during the voting period. Last year, votes were cast from 96 percent of LA County residential ZIP codes.

The LA2050 Youth Ambassador Program empowers young Angelenos ages 14 to 24 to drive positive change through civic engagement, leadership development, and participation in the Grants Challenge. During the program's four years, more than 1,000 young people have participated, including a select group serving on the Youth Ambassador Leadership Council.

Additionally, next week LA2050 will announce another collaboration – a special promotion with a prominent healthy eatery with numerous locations

How the LA2050 Grants Challenge Works

First, Angelenos vote on the issues they believe matter most. Voting takes place March 18 through April 22nd at LA2050.org/vote and takes about two minutes to complete.

New this year, nonprofits, social enterprises, and government agencies considering applying for a grant must complete a mandatory organizational screening and attend a webinar by April 22nd before submitting a proposal.

Then, between April 29th and June 5th, nonprofits, social enterprises, and government agencies selected to apply after their organizational screening can submit proposals addressing the 10 top-voted issue areas, as well as additional issues sponsored by funding partners.

Winning organizations will be announced in late September during the annual LA2050 Grantee Showcase, where dozens of grantees will each receive up to $75,000 in funding, along with ongoing social capital support and skills training.

LA2050 Grants Challenge History

Since launching in 2013, the LA2050 Grants Challenge has given $23 million in grants to local impact organizations, including $12 million from the Goldhirsh Foundation and $11 million from philanthropic partners; supported more than 300 winning proposals; inspired $6.5 million in giving from other donors; spotlighted 5,100 innovative ideas from 3,100 local organizations; and received 1,030,000 public votes in support. For many organizations, the LA2050 Grants Challenge has provided their first funding or the first significant public exposure for their ideas.

About LA2050

LA2050 (LA2050.org) is an initiative that tracks and advances progress toward a shared vision for the future of Los Angeles. It focuses on five goals to ensure that, by 2050, Los Angeles will be the best place to learn, create, play, connect, and live.

About the Goldhirsh Foundation

The Goldhirsh Foundation (goldhirshfoundation.org) connects emerging innovations with the financial, social, and human capital needed to help them thrive.

Media Resources

https://la2050.org/press

SOURCE Goldhirsh Foundation