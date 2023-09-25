Laars® Heating Systems introduces FT Series 301 and 399 MBH wall-hung boilers

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer's new light commercial boilers offer versatility, high performance and efficiency for a wide range of applications

ROCHESTER, N.H. , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, announces the release of the new FT Series light commercial boilers available in 301 and 399 MBH sizes.

These robust boilers have a stainless steel firetube heat exchanger, operate with up to 10:1 turndown, can be used with either natural gas or propane fuel, and run at an ultra-high 95%+ thermal efficiency.

Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, announces the release of the new FT Series light commercial boilers available in 301 and 399 MBH sizes.

"These versatile additions to the Laars® FT Series product line meet or exceed the high standards our customers have for heating equipment," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars® Heating Systems. "The FT Series 301 and 399 MBH units provide optimal performance and ultra-high efficiency while also responding to a wide range of operational demands. We're always looking for ways to maximize value for our customers and end users by providing top-performing heating equipment that's built to last."

Each FT Series unit is equipped with onboard high- and low-temperature zone control, DHW Smart Priority™ functionality that allows simultaneous space and domestic water heating, BMS compatibility, and can cascade up to four units. Additionally, a sensor actively monitors incoming air for cross-contamination from exhaust flue gases. This unique feature issues an alert when cross-contamination is present, indicating that the vent system should be evaluated to help keep the boiler running trouble-free.

The FT Series 301 and 399 MBH units can be wall-hung or floor-mounted with optional stand package. Top and bottom gas and water connections and venting up to 150 equivalent feet offer increased installation flexibility.

For more information about Laars® Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Laars® Heating