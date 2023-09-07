Laars® Heating Systems to showcase innovation and performance at 2023 ASPE Tech Symposium

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of boilers and water heaters to present innovative solutions at top event in Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 28-Oct. 1

ROCHESTER, N.H. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, will highlight innovation and efficiency at the 2023 American Society of Plumbing Engineers Tech Symposium in Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

"The ASPE Tech Symposium is one of the premier annual events for the plumbing industry," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars® Heating Systems. "The Laars® team is committed to helping professionals in this field continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs and expectations of their customers. Our experts are excited about this opportunity to deliver insights and value to the hard-working men and women who rely on Laars® products."

Representatives from Laars® will be at Booth #500 during the symposium product show to meet with attendees and discuss the following products:

Laars E-Therm™ Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater

Laars Plate™ Semi-Instantaneous Double Wall Plate Heater

Commercial Tankless Electric Water Heater

The 2023 ASPE Tech Symposium is the premier opportunity for plumbing engineers and designers at all career levels to engage in productive technical exchanges and networking. Attendees can choose from a variety of professional development sessions designed to teach participants how to integrate the most current design techniques into their projects. During the show, the industry's top manufacturers will showcase their newest products and teach attendees how to apply them in their plumbing system designs. For more information, visit https://www.aspe.org/2023-tech-symposium/.

For more information about Laars® Heating Systems, visit http://www.laars.com.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

