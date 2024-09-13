Laasie Partners with Skipper to Revolutionize Travel Bookings and Loyalty Programs

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laasie, a leading innovator in customer loyalty solutions for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Skipper, the premier travel booking platform. This strategic collaboration is set to transform the travel industry by integrating Laasie's instant rewards and loyalty programs with Skipper's seamless booking experience.

With this partnership, Laasie and Skipper aim to disrupt traditional travel booking models and elevate customer loyalty to new heights. By combining Laasie's instant reward marketplace with Skipper's user-friendly platform, travelers will now enjoy unparalleled benefits, including instant rewards and personalized booking experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skipper to bring a new level of innovation to the travel industry," said Ellis Connolly, Chief Revenue Officer at Laasie. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide hotels with the tools they need to enhance guest loyalty and drive revenue. Together, we are setting a new standard for travel bookings and loyalty programs."

Skipper's platform is designed to simplify the booking process, offering travelers a streamlined experience from start to finish. By integrating Laasie's loyalty solutions, Skipper users will have access to instant rewards from a diverse range of global merchants, making each booking more rewarding and engaging.

"Partnering with Laasie is a strategic step forward for Skipper," said Jason Shames, CEO of Skipper. "Our goal has always been to provide travelers with the best possible booking experience with the least amount of friction. With this partnership with Laasie, we can now offer our users instant gratification and a more personalized journey, ultimately fostering greater customer loyalty."

The integration of Laasie's technology with Skipper's platform ensures that hotels can easily implement these enhancements without any disruptions to their existing operations. Additionally, hotels can now incorporate on-property rewards within the Laasie reward marketplace, driving significant ancillary spend from guests. This includes rewards for dining, spa services, and other amenities, further enhancing the guest experience and boosting hotel revenue and loyalty.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, Laasie and Skipper are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in delivering value to travelers and hoteliers alike.

About Laasie

Laasie powers a new kind of loyalty for over 3,000 lodging partners through AI and a network of 1,000+ instant gratification partners. No points, no tiers, no waiting for qualification. Laasie uses artificial intelligence and big data to dynamically create loyalty with personalized, instant rewards that motivate customer actions like booking directly, making a return visit, joining a marketing program for offers, and more. The result? Customers enjoy enriched experiences with each brand interaction and partners benefit with increased net revenue, actionable data insights, strengthened customer relationships, and a scalable loyalty program that increases the lifetime value of every customer. For more information, visit www.laasie.ai

About Skipper

Skipper is a hotel & resort reservation platform that makes it easy for guests to book everything a hotel has to sell: rooms, dining, and more. Skipper increases booking conversion rates by keeping the guest on the marketing website throughout the transaction and allows guests to pay with digital wallets. Implementation is as easy as inserting a few lines of code on the hotel's website. For more information, visit www.skipperhospitality.com

