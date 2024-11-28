LAAX Debuts New Child-Friendly Snowpark and Two Restaurant Renovation

'Whoop De Doo' opens for the 2024 winter season

Segneshütte reopens 21 December following refurbishment and upgrade to table service

Freeride Base Nagens reopens 21 December following cafe expansion

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's leading freestyle resort, LAAX, Switzerland will debut a brand-new snowpark, launching in time for the 2024-25 winter season. The 'Whoop De Doo' consists of rolling waves, smooth troughs, and banked curves, making it the ultimate spot for riders of all levels and ages to try their hand at freestyle with an entry-level slope.

Family fun at LAAX

Beginners eager to master freestyle will enjoy the easy cruise factor, perfect for testing out new skills, while more advanced skiers and snowboarders will enjoy the chance to slow down and relax while soaking in breathtaking alpine scenery.

Following the introduction of the 'Whoop De Doo', the existing Free60 snowpark will transition to a freeride slope. It's boxes and kick rails will remain, making it a great slope for thrill seekers aiming to perfect their box jumps, but it won't be regularly maintained as a snowpark. LAAX's total number of snowparks will therefore remain at five.

'Whoop De Doo' joins an extensive programme of excursions and offerings at LAAX this winter, including the chance to greet the local mountain rescue dogs and warm up at the newly expanded Freeride Base Nagens as of 21 December. While the tiny but trendy mountain café used to specialise in snacks and coffees, the newly expanded space places special emphasis on strong vegetarian offerings such as healthy salads and soups alongside little snacks, sweet treats and coffee.

The updated Segneshütte will also transition from a semi-service concept to a self-service and serviced area from 21 December. Current renovations will give the interior a cosy but modern feel while the menu will focus on traditional, regional and Swiss cuisine.

LAAX's Freestyle Academy also reopens this winter after two years of renovations. Updates include a fivesquare trampoline with 360 cameras, skatebowl doubled in size, an expanded parkour zone with jumping tower and airbag, and a new café and Vans store. Little ones 0-8 years old can enjoy the KIDS Freestyle Academy (opened 2023) to practice their first jumps and tricks.

Notes to Editors

Please use following link for a selection of images (all credits to ©LAAX):

https://laax.frontify.com/share/2rrRD5sdCWABZMV

About LAAX, Switzerland

LAAX is located in the Swiss Alps only 90 minutes by car from Zurich. It impresses with its unique freestyle culture and consistent focus on sustainable tourism. A wide range of outdoor adventures in the midst of some of Switzerland's most breathtaking mountain landscapes await visitors. From hiking and mountain biking in summer to skiing and snowboarding in winter – LAAX has something in store for everybody.

For more information visit: https://www.laax.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569381/Family_fun.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482322/LAAX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LAAX