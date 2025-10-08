Lab Actively Prepares For Phase 2 Launch Of Breast Cancer Vaccine Trials

With the help of $2 million, raised by the auto repair industry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, Precision Tune Auto Care in Hixson, TN will join hundreds of Independent Auto Repair Shops across the US and Canada to raise funds for breast cancer vaccine research as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, participating auto repair facilities will give away FREE (quality) brake pads. The customer simply pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job, and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

Brakes for Breasts fundraising efforts started in 2011 with 5 automotive repair shops in the Cleveland, Ohio area that raised $10,000 and has now evolved to incorporate hundreds of shops in the United States and Canada. Since then, these shops have collectively raised over $2.1 million, making Brakes for Breasts the largest third-party fundraising entity at the Cleveland Clinic. More importantly, Brakes for Breasts has become an integral partner of the effort to develop the first vaccine designed to prevent triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and lethal form of this disease.

To date donation total is $2,137,101.

Brakes For Breasts is different from any other breast cancer campaign:

The Dr. Tuohy Lab is a team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic has actually created a vaccine that has proved effective in laboratory animals in actually preventing breast cancer. Phase 1a human trials began Oct 2021 and successful results announced April 2023. Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c clinical trials are currently underway. The lab is actively working toward the launch of Phase 2. 100% of every penny raised goes directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine. These are just "mom & pop" shops across the country, independent business owners that have joined hands for a great cause.

To learn more about this breast cancer vaccine, browse a list of participating shops, and view a yearly breakdown of our total $2,137,101 raised, go to www.brakesforbreasts.com or follow us on Facebook @brakesforbreasts.

Precision Tune Auto Care is currently the only shop in TN who has pledged to donate proceeds for this cause; a full list of locations can be viewed at https://www.brakesforbreasts.com/free-brake-pad-participating-locations.

About Precision Tune Auto Care - Hixson

Precision Tune Auto Care in Hixson has served the Chattanooga metro area for over a decade, building a reputation on straight talk and reliable work. Owner Ryan Ratkowski and the team of ASE-certified technicians are committed to honest service through customer education as well as active community involvement. The shop holds multiple industry distinctions, including recognition as a CarFax Center of Excellence, Repair Pal Certified facility, and Chattanooga's only AskPatty Certified female-friendly auto center. More information is available at https://www.precisiontune.com/locations/chattanooga-tn-hixson/ or by calling 516-965-2119.

