Lab-Aids Powers Middle School Science Across the Pacific

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab-Aids, the Long Island-based publisher and manufacturer of hands-on, evidence-based science programs is now the exclusive provider of middle school science curriculum for the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

The CNMI Public School System (PSS), which educates more than 8,000 students across three islands, has long valued inquiry-based learning and the framework upon which the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) are based.

On the Island of Rota, students at Sinapalo Elementary School investigate groundwater with guidance from their teacher, Mr. Mack James.

"We're very big on Students First, so that drove our entire adoption process," says Asapmar Ogumoro, CNMI PSS Science Program Manager. "We knew our students deserved a program that was student-centered with hands-on inquiry and investigations, and that's how we discovered Issues and Science."

Engaging Science for Students and Teachers

Issues and Science, Redesigned for the NGSS is a full-year middle school science curriculum developed through field testing and years of educational research by the SEPUP development group at the Lawrence Hall of Science.

EdReports found Issues and Science:

fully meets expectations for three-dimensional learning and assessment

presents phenomena and problems as directly as possible

uses the assessment system to show evidence of increasing student sophistication in the content for grades 6-8

After reviewing the Climate Change lesson, the CNMI PSS knew they had found something special, because the socio-science content was relevant for the Pacific region. Ultimately, the PSS invested in a multi-year adoption to bring the hands-on proven science of Issues and Science to all middle schools in the CNMI.

From New York to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI)

In addition to its focus on students, Lab-Aids is also known for its commitment to supporting their teachers with unique resources and ancillary supports. In 2023, that support also includes a 23-hr flight from New York to the CNMI for a Lab-Aids trainer.

"We like to say we're on a mission to transform science education," says Jonathan Atkins, President of Lab-Aids. "And that's exactly what the CNMI is doing for its students."

About Lab-Aids

Lab-Aids develops, manufactures, and publishes curriculum and supplementary programs that help students better understand math and science concepts through direct, relatable experiences. Lab-Aids exclusively publishes for research-based curricula developers including Oceans of Data Institute, SEPUP, Tinkering Labs, and Connected Mathematics Project at Michigan State University. Students using Lab-Aids curricula spend over two-thirds of their instructional time doing screen-free investigations and collaborative problem solving.

Media Contact:

Rachel Porter

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

lab-aids.com

SOURCE Lab-Aids