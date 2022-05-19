Lab Automation Market Size to Reach USD 19820 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lab Automation Market is Segmented by Type (Task Targeted Automation (TTA), Laboratory Automation (TLA), Separate Automation Equipment), by Application (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Science Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Lab Automation market size is estimated to be worth USD 13760 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19820 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Lab automation market:

By speeding up tasks, reducing waste, using fewer reagents, and allowing for higher throughput of experiments, automating laboratory tasks improves the overall efficiency of experimental processes. When these factors are combined, the laboratory's operating costs are reduced. These factors are expected to propel the Lab automation market forward.

Furthermore, using automated systems to handle and store hazardous substances, automated technology can improve laboratory safety. As a result, laboratory personnel are better protected from these hazardous reagents and processes.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-31X3982/Global_Lab_Automation

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LABORATORY AUTOMATION MARKET

Laboratory Automation market growth is expected to be driven by rising demand to streamline lab operations, increase capacity, and reduce error. Clinical laboratories are constantly striving to improve their services by reducing turnaround times and increasing the quality of their results. TLA assists labs in meeting these challenges by providing consistency, comprehensive quality control, and fewer manual steps, all of which contribute to significantly improved laboratory performance. TLA systems are most commonly used in clinical chemistry and hematology laboratories, with clinical microbiology becoming more common.

Task Targeted Automation drew the attention of a laboratory world looking for ways to boost productivity. Laboratory managers are well aware of the need to cut costs, and they are beginning to realize that reallocating staff will have a greater impact on their bottom line than cutting reagent costs by a few pennies per test. TTA is expected to provide reduced turnaround time, reduced biohazard exposure, improved staff utilization, improved sample tracking, efficient archiving, and improved job satisfaction, all of which will lead to better patient care. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the lab automation market.

Pharmacies can now save money on hiring and training staff while also reducing manual errors in the workplace thanks to automation. Whether it's labeling, dispensing medication, or performing any other daily task, automated systems are more regulated and effective than humans. This factor is expected to boost the Lab automation market.

Emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to lab automation product manufacturers and distributors during the forecast period. Growing demand for clinical diagnostic procedures is resulting in the increased sales of lab automation products. Major product manufacturers are increasing their penetration across emerging markets through expanded distribution networks and augmented manufacturing capabilities. This offers a lucrative opportunity for lab automation.

Using a variety of innovative features, lab automation software can reduce the risk of accidents. You can set safety limits for your experiments, and if these are exceeded, the software will automatically shut down your reaction. Furthermore, automation facilitates the integration of lab processes. Without automation, laboratory devices become fragmented, resulting in a collection of isolated solutions. The problem is that this does not translate into efficient, productive laboratory practices or the best use of equipment or researchers. Implementing an autonomous system in the laboratory allows you to control devices remotely, giving you more flexibility in your research. These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of the lab automation market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31X3982/global-lab-automation

LABORATORY AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Increased investment in the drug discovery and genomics market due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies. This is expected to propel the lab automation market forward.

Based on type, Total Laboratory Automation (TLA) is expected to be the most lucrative segment. And in terms of application, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies are expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Get Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-31X3982/Global_Lab_Automation_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE LAB AUTOMATION MARKET

Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo, and others are global leaders in lab automation. The top five manufacturers in the world control more than 80% of the market.

Key Players:

Tecan

Hamilton Company

Mindray

Qiagen

BD

IDS

Anton Paar

Inpeco

Perkinelmer

Eppendorf

Biomerieux

Autobio

Abbott

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-31X3982/Global_Lab_Automation

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31X3982&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global CTMS Market size is projected to reach USD 2701.8 Million by 2027, from USD 1045 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Bioinformatics Services market size is projected to reach USD 2967.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1468.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size is projected to reach USD 124230 Million by 2027, from USD 58000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Process Automation market size is projected to reach USD 11770 Million by 2027, from USD 6451.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Electronic Health Records market size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

- The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market size is projected to reach USD 1503.3 Million by 2028, from USD 889 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Biological Safety Cabinet market size is estimated to be worth USD 213.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 331.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6%.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market size is estimated to be worth USD 5555.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8545.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the review period.

- The global Laboratory Automation market size is projected to reach USD 5121.4 Million by 2028, from USD 3695.5 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Lab Automation Software market size is projected to reach USD 4624.6 Million by 2027, from USD 3654.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

- Global Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Lab Automation System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Total Lab Automation System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Lab Automation Incubators Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Robot Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

- Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Task Targeted Automation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Lab Automation in Genomics Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Lab Automation in Proteomics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Lab Automation Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sa[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports